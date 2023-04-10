Arsenal were dealt a hammer blow in their Europa League clash with Sporting CP last month, not only as they exited the competition on penalties, but as William Saliba was forced off with an injury.

The Frenchman had been ever-present at the back for Mikel Arteta alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, with the two having featured in every Premier League game before his enforced absence.

However, the 22-year-old has now missed their last three games and his return date remains unknown.

As such, Rob Holding has had to deputise in his absence, much to the worry of fans.

For someone who had not made a single start in the league all season to instantly have such pressure heaped upon him was a big ask, but in their wins over Leeds United and Crystal Palace, the 27-year-old 'deputised well' in the words of Goal's Mark Doyle.

However, in what was his toughest test yet at Anfield, the defender looked hopelessly out of his depth. Surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2, it marked a vital two points dropped that could have been even more not for the heroics of Aaron Ramsdale.

How did Rob Holding play vs Liverpool?

Starting in his third successive league match, his 6.3 Sofascore rating was the lowest of any who started for the Gunners that afternoon.

This was a figure largely upheld by his lazy challenge on Diogo Jota, which conceded a penalty. Fortunately for him, Mohammed Salah shot wide, but it only heaped further pressure onto a side that was struggling to contain the rampant hosts.

Journalist Josh Bunting even labelled the act “clumsy”, lambasting him for the “gift” he had presented to the Reds.

This was not all that Holding would perpetrate, as the £40k-per-week dud also made an error that led to a shot, as well as losing five of the nine duels he competed in, as per Sofascore.

Not only was the stalwart defensively lacking, but his lack of competence on the ball often led them into compromising situations. The former Bolton Wanderers ace maintained an underwhelming 73% pass accuracy, and just four of his 12 long balls attempted hit the mark.

Perhaps this gives credence to the fact that Arteta should now abandon his failing experiment, and instead start his £20m January signing Jakub Kiwior.

The Polish defender was brought in to bolster their back four for such an occasion as this Saliba injury, yet the Spanish boss seems intent on omitting his new purchase

With this recent Holding disasterclass, perhaps the manager might have had his hand forced for the coming weeks until his starting centre-back returns.