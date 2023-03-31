Arsenal neared the international break with just one game remaining: a tricky fixture as they welcomed a managerless Crystal Palace to the Emirates.

Having just sacked Gunners favourite Patrick Vieira in the wake of the clash, it made what should have been a routine fixture slightly more unpredictable.

With a few injuries also beginning to mount, it seemed like everything was culminating in the perfect storm for the Eagles to come and snatch a result at the home of the league leaders; especially when William Saliba hobbled off in their Europa League exit at the hands of Sporting CP.

The Frenchman had been a true breakout star of their remarkable Premier League campaign, bursting onto the world stage to perfectly partner Gabriel Magalhaes throughout the year.

It would be the first league game this term where the two had not started together, so his absence launched an inquest within the club. Who would replace the formidable 22-year-old, and could they live up to the immense heights set in such a high-pressure game?

The stage was set for an unlikely hero to emerge, and up stepped Rob Holding.

How much is Rob Holding worth?

In what was just his first league start of the season, the 27-year-old was lauded for his immaculate display at the back, quelling the threat of a potentially resurgent Palace as they cruised to victory.

Earning a 7.3 average rating, his performance was underpinned by five clearances and two tackles, alongside a 91% pass accuracy (via Sofascore).

Everyone rushed to congratulate the forgotten figure, who had barely had a sniff due to the quality of the teammates in his position. But dusting off the cobwebs, he stepped up when his side needed him most.

Arteta even singled him out for praise following, noting: "Rob [Holding] came in and was brilliant today. Everyone has to give another edge to be at the same level, it’s not a secret."

Journalist Josh Bunting sought to double down on such praise, and wrote on Twitter in January: "Rob Holding an absolute gentleman, the way he conducts himself."

Many had worried about the damage his inclusion might cause, with Gary Neville having labelled him "erratic" just last season for his role in their loss to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

However, he showed a glimpse into what a fine defender he might have become, had he found some consistency earlier in his career.

Despite some inconsistencies, Holding remains a fine servant to the club, having only joined for a meagre £2m fee back in 2016. He has since gone on to feature 156 times, and could now claim the ultimate domestic prize after all these years.

Such is his rise to prominence, his value has unsurprisingly soared alongside. His €10m (£8.8m) Transfermarkt valuation marks a 340% increase across his period at the Emirates.

A well-liked figure by fans, staff and the media, for the £40k-per-week stalwart to be the man to step up in their hour of need was poetic. The only hope is that he can now maintain such form until Saliba returns, whenever that may be.