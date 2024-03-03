Roy Hodgson's second tenure as manager of Crystal Palace came to an end on the 19th February after the 76-year-old stepped down from his role to allow the club to bring forward plans for a new manager.

Speaking on his departure, Hodgson said the following: "This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life.

"However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer."

Although the veteran's departure was expected at one point or another, there weren't many who expected it to happen this late into the season. After winning just two of his last seven games in all competitions, the need for a new lease of life around the Palace camp was much needed.

As a result, Oliver Glasner walked into Selhurst Park and with some aplomb too, winning his first game in charge.

Glasner will likely be tasked with helping to identify the right players to bring into the club, an area that Hodgson arguably struggled in, particularly of late.

Indeed, combined with Steve Parish, there was one man in particular who now stands out as incredibly poor business. That player is Rob Holding.

How much Rob Holding has cost Crystal Palace

After joining the club on the 1st September 2023, Palace spent a total of £3.5m (including add-ons) to acquire the services of one of Arsenal's longest-serving players.

At the time, many thought the deal was a good one with the fee being minimal regarding his Premier League experience.

Whilst with Arsenal, the defender made a total of 162 appearances, with 98 of those coming in England's top flight.

Whilst he wasn't always the most consistent player within the Gunners' defence, he would always put a shift in and even managed to nod in a few goals here and there, bagging five during his eight-year stint with Arsenal, which, for a centre-back who was never a guaranteed starter, is fairly solid.

However, since arriving at Selhurst Park, he has only made one appearance for The Eagles, which, came in this year's edition of the Carabao Cup.

You may think his lack of playing time is down to injuries, however, he has not been faced with any throughout the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign.

His absence is likely down to the fact that both Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi are more or less irreplaceable within the Palace squad.

Rob Holding's wage at Crystal Palace

With the defender currently earning £45k-per-week, he is seemingly burning a wage at Selhurst Park having not played a single minute in the Premier League yet for his new side.

Crystal Palace's top earners Player Weekly salary #1 Michael Olise £100k #2 Dean Henderson £100k #3 Eberechi Eze £100k #4 Odsonne Edouard £90k #5 Nathaniel Clyne £80k #6 Joachim Andersen £80k Data via Capology.

Remarkably, this weekly salary even puts him ahead of the likes of Eagles new-boy, Adam Wharton. Wharton joined the club at the very end of the winter transfer window for a fee worth in the region of £22m.

He had a solid start to the 2023/24 campaign with his former club, Blackburn Rovers and managed to involve himself in five goals in just 29 games.

And, thanks to these performances, he managed to find himself within the squad of a young Premier League side which would allow him to further develop his talents.

Upon joining the Eagles, he was handed a contract worth £35k-per-week which means he is earning just slightly less than Holding.

That is despite playing far more minutes in the 2023/24 campaign to date and providing Rovers with a solid return in the term prior.

If Glasner chooses the same approach as Hodgson and decides to leave the former Arsenal man out of the squad for the foreseeable future, the London-based club may be forced into ditching the top-flight stalwart in the upcoming summer transfer window.