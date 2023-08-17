Highlights Tottenham are looking at signing a recently-relegated star for a potential £25m.

They're one of the most exciting young players in English football.

Described as a 'pocket rocket', he boasts plenty of dangerous traits.

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a fine summer window already, and with their transfer war chest having now been suitably replenished, Ange Postecoglou could be set to feast by bolstering the rest of his squad...

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing this summer?

The sale of Harry Kane has finally brought to an end the long-running saga involving the England captain, who has ended his 19-year stay in north London by joining German champions Bayern Munich.

Having had just one year left on his deal, the £100m fee attained represented a classic Daniel Levy success, holding out for a figure worthy of his star creation.

With James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Alejo Veliz all offering additional firepower having joined, Tuesday noted a fresh target to supplement their attack, with Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto referenced in a report.

Despite the Yorkshire outfit having released a club statement claiming the Italy international will not leave this window, Everton remain interested as the winger pushes for an exit, even refusing to play.

It is expected that only a fee of around £25m will see his exit sanctioned.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

Having only moved to Elland Road last summer, the 19-year-old trickster instantly took to English football, with his pace, dynamism and trickery endearing him to his new fanbase.

However, it is fair to say that those bridges have since been burned.

This is despite the former FC Zurich star posting eight goal contributions across all senior competitions in England, showing his penchant for creation as well as goalscoring.

Although hardly outstanding figures, for a debut campaign these mark a fine return with the foundation for unbridled future successes.

Pundit Tam McManus took to Football Insider to laud such form, claiming: "The boy who got the assist, he came on and he just looks like a little pocket rocket. Wow, what a performance from him. He looks like he has a real low centre of gravity and he looks absolutely tremendous."

To once again return to Leeds for a signing could see Spurs replicate a sensational deal of the past, as Robbie Keane took that same path from Yorkshire to north London.

Joining in a £7m move, the Irish marksman departed due to the financial constraints of his previous club and hit the ground running under Glen Hoddle.

The 43-year-old took little time to connect with his new fans, and spent six stunning years at the club, taking a one-year hiatus at Liverpool before then returning under new management.

Keane was prolific throughout his time at White Hart Lane, of which he managed 306 appearances and scored 122 goals. To further emphasise his hero status, he was also part of the squad that last won silverware; a feat which Postecoglou will be desperate to replicate.

The Australian has a tough task on his hands to lead the new-look squad back to where they will feel they belong, but should Gnonto prove as influential as Keane was, this would be a huge step in the right direction.

Perhaps the teenage sensation could help usher in a brighter era full of far more trophies than his predecessors, also helping to bring back some excitement for this fanbase.