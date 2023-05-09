Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming summer is set to be a thoroughly confusing one, with incomings, player sales and most importantly, a new manager set to be appointed.

Daniel Levy has a task on his hands marrying all these aspects and more into success, but only has himself to blame for the current state of the club that only he can fix.

The 61-year-old chairman has overseen a torrid campaign with the Lilywhites, whilst teams around them strengthen and those below them gain precious ground.

Brighton and Hove Albion are one such example, of an organisation run with such laser-focus that they seem almost destined for success. The mid-season departure of Graham Potter could not topple their form, and with games in hand on all those currently above them, it remains interesting to see exactly where they will finish. The sky really is the limit.

Roberto De Zerbi oversaw such a seamless transition into the Amex, and it almost feels like the Italian has been in the south coast dugout for years now. However, the 43-year-old is yet to even hit a full year in English football.

Despite this, Levy retains a strong interest in his work, and that lack of experience could prove no barrier in choosing him as the successor to Antonio Conte. Given the numerous benefits he has already brought to the Seagulls in such a short space of time, the hope would be that he can replicate this in north London.

What is Roberto De Zerbi's play style?

Preferring to employ a 4-2-3-1 system, his possession-based football often gives way to an aggressive pressing structure when the opportunity permits. Due to this all-action style, very often his teams are seen scoring beautiful goals, as they either pass through the opposition with intricate plays or smother them from higher up the pitch.

Implementing that at Brighton took no time at all given the steady improvement of their playing staff, which he would hope to replicate at Spurs. Given he is renowned as a "football genius", as branded by former Albion winger Andrea Orlandi, this should be more than possible

However, one of his greatest successes across his short tenure in England has to be the unearthing and subsequent management of Evan Ferguson.

Although the 18-year-old had made appearances before his arrival, it seemed that the rest of the country only really began to sit up and take note of the Ireland international this campaign. In just 13 league games this season, the teenage star boasts four goals and two assists, mirroring his boss' seamless transition into the first team.

Should De Zerbi make that switch to north London, there will be hope that the former Shakhtar Donetsk coach could repeat this magic with their academy prospect Jamie Donley.

As another 18-year-old forward with the world seemingly at his feet, the young N17 marksman had scored five and assisted four in just six U18s Premier League games. This allowed him to make the step up to U21s football, where he would then record a further five goal contributions in the Premier League 2, via Transfermarkt.

Such form had even led journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke to brand him: "the best young player they’ve got."

With inspiring praise and blistering form to boot, and the reports continuing to link De Zerbi with the north London vacancy, it seems the stars are aligning for a potential breakout year for Donley in the same vein as Ferguson's.