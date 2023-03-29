Tottenham Hotspur fans have been forced to endure some admittedly miserable football in recent years.

Daniel Levy's sudden switch towards blindly chasing silverware has left the club without an identity, as Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte all struggled to overcome the challenges placed in front of them.

It was a harsh change in philosophy that was unexpected and yielded unimpressive results, with all of these well-known managers sharing similar ideals.

Their defence-focused style has led to fans having to endure turgid football on a weekly basis, and although they remain in the top four they have done so with little finesse.

In fact, should Brighton and Hove Albion win their three games in hand, they will actually take their Champions League spot anyway.

This is a testament to the imperious work of Roberto De Zerbi, who is proving to Levy that it is possible to challenge without employing a pragmatic style.

Perhaps, in an admittance of defeat, he could now swoop for the high-flying Italian who is reportedly on his list.

What is Roberto De Zerbi's play style?

Having only entered the Premier League in September, it did not take long for the rest of the league to stand up and take note of the 43-year-old who was only building upon Graham Potter's success at the Amex.

Many had lauded the Chelsea boss for his overperformance on the south coast, which must make the work of De Zerbi nothing short of miraculous.

Not only do they find themselves challenging for European spots, but in just under a month's time they will also travel to Wembley to face Manchester United, vying for a place in the FA Cup final.

What makes their overperformance even more impressive is that it is dressed up in a style of play that truly captures the imagination. Every player on his team is comfortable with the ball at their feet, and as such, it makes for some wonderful free-flowing football. In the league, their 46 goals scored are only bettered by four other teams, and only five teams have conceded less than their 31 goals.

His previous work at Sassuolo outlined the style he would later perfect, and writer Carlo Garganese even wrote on the Italian outfit: "Starting to fall in love a bit with this team. Play gorgeous, modern, attacking football. Roberto De Zerbi is set for a big career in coaching."

This was a prediction that already seems destined to come true, and a move to Spurs would only exacerbate his rapid rise to the top.

In appointing De Zerbi, it would finally ensure that the Lilywhites regain an identity, whilst his work this campaign serves to prove that silverware can be fought for if he is given enough time to alter the culture and acquire the necessary playing staff. As such, his hire simply must be considered ahead of next term.