Tottenham Hotspur are far from the only club in the Premier League to have struggled this season, and should they dismiss Antonio Conte he would be the 11th manager to leave their post since the start of the new campaign.

Fierce rivals Chelsea are one of the most high-profile examples, as their new ownership sought to stamp their authority on the club by replacing Thomas Tuchel with a long-term boss in Graham Potter.

This shake-up has seen the Blues endure plenty of tough times, but a process is now in place after snatching the young highly-rated coach from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Surprisingly, one team this move did not affect was the Seagulls themselves, who simply found his replacement with ease and welcomed Roberto De Zerbi in his place.

The Italian has merely continued the good work that was already being done at the club with little fuss, arguably even elevating them to another level as they currently sit seven points from fourth spot with three games in hand.

Perhaps sporting director Fabio Paratici could take a leaf out of Chelsea's book and steal another manager from the south coast, given how the 43-year-old has performed. That is at least what is being suggested by The Athletic, that a move could very well be on the cards.

What is Roberto De Zerbi's play style?

Although unlikely that Brighton would sanction the exit of two managers in one season, it stands as an immaculate testament to their continued good work, that their players and staff alike all draw such widespread interest.

A clear free-thinker, De Zerbi moved to the Amex Stadium following a spell at Shakhtar Donetsk that was cut short due to the Russian invasion.

Wherever he has gone the 5 foot 9 Italian has stuck by a very specific set of principles that suggest he very well could surpass the legacy left at the club by Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine's reign will be remembered for their beautiful football that could just not quite get them across the line, but in this potential Conte successor, they would gain that killer instinct outlined in his philosophy.

He demands that everyone in his team be comfortable with the ball at their feet, seeking to invite pressure so that his side can cut through them with immense technique. However, the emphasis remains on possession, as his side often seeks to strangle their opposition by dominating them with the ball and then smothering them without it.

Upon joining the Premier League, a list of high-profile fans sang his praises including Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp. But it was his former teammate Christian Bucchi who reserved the greatest praise, stating: "De Zerbi is kind of a football genius in Italy. He was a bit of a rebel as a footballer."

He would then very describe his philosophy as "Guardiola-esque in terms of having the ball, getting to the opposition half through combination play."

Whilst Pochettino still remains a well-liked figure around north London, De Zerbi clearly boasts the potential to take them to another level should he be willing to take on that challenge.