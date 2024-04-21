After falling to defeat in an FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City at Wembley, Chelsea's season is all but over with their hopes of salvaging anything coming in pursuit of a Europa League place in the Premier League. And after a disappointing season, Mauricio Pochettino's future isn't exactly certain.

Mauricio Pochettino's future

Whether it's been Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard or now Pochettino, Chelsea have struggled to return to their best since Todd Boehly's arrival, with the cash splashed and no rewards reaped at Stamford Bridge. The American owner isn't afraid to be ruthless as we saw with Potter and now Pochettino could suffer the same fate.

The FA Cup semi-final was a particularly frustrating watch for the Argentine, who set his side up almost perfectly, only to see the likes of Nicolas Jackson spurn their chances before Manchester City showed their ruthlessness.

The questions could be asked over whether Pochettino can do much more, but the results will shape the narrative of his tenure rather than the big misses, which may see a change in the dugout sooner rather than later.

With that said, according to Rudy Galetti, Roberto De Zerbi is Chelsea's "preferred" option to replace Pochettino and the Brighton & Hove Albion manager considers the Blues a "good option". Galetti posted the news on X, saying:

Of course, Chelsea haven't been shy from poaching from Brighton before. The Blues have taken Potter in the past as well as Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo in big-money moves. Now, in what could be the ultimate killer blow for those at The Amex, the London giants could swoop in for De Zerbi.

Chelsea job isn't without risks for "influential" De Zerbi

De Zerbi may consider Chelsea a good option, but all it takes is one look at the struggles of Potter and now Pochettino to realise that the job isn't exactly plane sailing. The Italian's next move is his most important too. He has built an almost impenetrable reputation at Brighton, with his stock and interest in his signature higher than ever and that's something that could quickly become lost at Stamford Bridge.

There's no doubt that De Zerbi is due a big job, however, after earning such impressive praise during his time at Brighton, including from Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City boss said via BBC Sport: "Roberto is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years. There is no team playing the way they play - it's unique.

"I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great - I didn't expect him to do it in this short space of time. He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolises the ball in a way it hasn't been for a long time. They deserve completely the success they have."