Former Premier League manager Roberto De Zerbi is ready to perform a rescue mission for a Chelsea ace he believes Enzo Maresca is wasting, and could make his move as early as January, per one report.

Chelsea stung at Anfield

Chelsea's unbeaten run came crashing down at Anfield as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Arne Slot's Premier League leaders. A penalty from Mo Salah and an effort from Curtis Jones meant that Nicolas Jackson's fifth goal of the season came in vain, and left the Blues licking their wounds on the way back to west London.

The result leaves the Blues fifth in the Premier League, ending a domestic unbeaten streak that had lasted since their opening day defeat to reigning Champions Manchester City and had seen them score the most goals in the Premier League during that time.

Cole Palmer and Jackson have been key to that, with the English forward grabbing six goals, including four in one half against Brighton, to go with five assists, all of which have come for either Jackson or Noni Madueke.

On the other side, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho have been fighting for the final spot in Maresca's attack, while the likes of Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku have been introduced as substitutes regularly. However, it hasn't been ideal for everyone.

De Zerbi wants to sign winger Maresca isn't playing

Now, according to a fresh report from Spain, Former Brighton turned Marseille boss De Zerbi is keen to mount a rescue mission for Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who has endured a torrid time at Stamford Bridge. Last month, Maresca told the media that the winger needed to "do better", refuting suggestions that his confidence was low and his performances were suffering.

"I don’t think it’s a lack of confidence. Misha is Misha", he explained. "You have to accept the way he is. Hopefully he can get minutes and do better."

But clearly he hasn't improved sufficiently, with the 23-year-old not even among the substitutes for the loss to Liverpool and well down the pecking order on the left side of attack, with reports already suggesting he could be cut loose as soon as January.

And as per the report, Marseille see a move for the winger "as a unique opportunity to strengthen their squad", while De Zerbi, who worked with the winger at Shakhtar, "knows how to use him effectively in his game plan" and "is confident that he can get the most out of his talent", something that any Chelsea manager including Maresca is yet to do, with Mudryk having picked up more yellow cards than either goals or assists since his arrival.

Mudryk's Chelsea career to date Appearances 66 Starts 36 Goals 7 Assists 7 Yellow Cards 9 Minutes per goal/assist 227

One potential stumbling block could well be Mudryk's Chelsea contract, which as it stands sees him take home £100,000 a week until 2031, while no club is likely to match the sort of fee that Chelsea paid to sign the forward.

However, a loan move could be just what he needs to get his career back on track, and in De Zerbi he would have a manager who knows how to get the best out of him.