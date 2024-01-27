Liverpool supporters may still be reeling from Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will be stepping down from his managerial position at the Anfield helm at the end of the season, but the action continues and the Reds now await the visit of Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Championship side defeated Bristol Rovers in the third round to earn a trip to Merseyside, and while Liverpool will be confident of advancing, the Canaries have lost just one of their past six fixtures across all competitions.

Nonetheless, Liverpool held off Fulham to qualify for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea earlier this week, topped their Europa League group and are perched atop the Premier League table with a five-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City (who do have a game in hand).

With a double Premier League header forthcoming next week, Klopp might look to make some rotations for the FA Cup clash, with as many as four changes from the team that defeated the Cottagers on Wednesday night.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

With Chelsea visiting Anfield on Wednesday before a crucial weekend clash at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal, Alisson might find himself with a prolonged break as Caoimhin Kelleher retains his spot between the sticks on Sunday afternoon, having featured 12 times across all competitions this term.

2 RB - Conor Bradley

What an impact Conor Bradley has made since bursting onto the scene at the start of the month, impressing off the bench against Arsenal, winning Man of the Match in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg and keeping a clean sheet on his Premier League debut last weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the cusp of a return from injury but it would be unwise to chuck him right back into the mix and Bradley will start once again.

3 CB - Jarell Quansah

This time last season, Jarell Quansah was honing his craft in League One with Bristol Rovers but has been a resounding success this term, having scored once and supplied three assists from 16 senior showings for Liverpool.

Moreover, the 20-year-old titan ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 10% for pass completion, the top 20% for successful take-ons and the top 6% for aerial wins per 90, as per FBref.

4 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Virgil van Dijk is an "immense" player, as was said by The Times' Henry Winter, but he started against Fulham and Ibrahima Konate will partner Quansah in the FA Cup for the second time this season.

The Frenchman is a monstrous presence at the back and while Joel Matip's season-ending injury in December was a huge blow, he has alleviated the worries with some stunning displays of late.

5 LB - Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson has been sidelined since October after injuring his shoulder on international duty with Scotland, sitting on the bench against Fulham this week but not gracing the field.

The dynamic left-back is one of the best in the business and while Joe Gomez has performed absence in his absence of late, Robertson is creative and cultured and will use the Norwich contest to rekindle his fitness.

6 DM - Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has been in mesmerising form since returning from a knee injury at the start of January, with The Athletic's James Pearce remarking that he was "so good" as the Reds defeated the Cherries 4-0.

With Wataru Endo still competing at the Asia Cup with Japan, the £35m summer signing will retain his spot and look to orchestrate play against second-tier opposition.

7 CM - Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott has been largely restricted to starting berths in cup competitions this season but, still only 20, remains one of English football's most promising young outlets.

Harvey Elliott: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Passing Aerial duels Key passes Tackling Through balls Long shots Source: WhoScored

As per FBref, the £40k-per-week ace ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 4% for progressive carries and the top 5% for touches in the attacking box per 90, so he will certainly have a say on the effectiveness of Liverpool's attacking efforts.

8 CM - Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones is becoming increasingly important in Liverpool's first-team and is starting to dig up goals and assists to complement his technically proficient style in the engine room.

BBC Sport analyst Raj Chohan has heralded the 22-year-old's "phenomenal" ball retention and his prowess in this regard will be crucial in nullifying the Norwich threat.

9 RW - Cody Gakpo

At right wing, Cody Gakpo will be expected to retain his spot after starring from the flank earlier this week, though he was unable to continue his four-match scoring streak in the Carabao Cup.

Gakpo also started on the right when Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the previous round and will look to latch onto Elliott's creativity behind him to enter double digits for striking this season.

10 CF - Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez bagged twice against Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend to take his seasonal tally up to ten goals and ten assists apiece.

Still dividing opinion, with his wayward finishing marring exemplary application and creative influence to make a marked improvement on Liverpool's fluency, the Uruguayan will hope to fire himself into something of a purple patch with a big effort tomorrow.

11 LW - Diogo Jota

Finally, Diogo Jota will play from the outset after starting from the bench at Craven Cottage. With Mohamed Salah unavailable, the Portugal international has assumed talismanic responsibilities, having clinched two goals and three assists in January alone.

He has been hailed as a “pressing monster” by assistant coach Pep Lijnders in the past and offers a myriad of weapons to inflict damage on the Norwich backline.

Liverpool predicted line-up in full: (GK) Alisson; (RB) Conor Bradley, (CB) Jarell Quansah, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (LB) Andrew Robertson; (DM) Alexis Mac Allister, (CM) Harvey Elliott, (CM) Curtis Jones; (RW) Cody Gakpo, (CF) Darwin Nunez, (LW) Diogo Jota