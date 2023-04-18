Leeds United fell to yet another Premier League defeat last night in embarrassing fashion, as Liverpool cruised to victory at Elland Road.

Having gone into the break 2-0 down, a glimmer of hope returned when Luis Sinisterra halved the deficit after a fast start to the second half. The home crowd whipped up a frenzy as they sensed a comeback, but again the Whites shot themselves in the foot to concede just five minutes later. A subsequent three goals would follow, capping off a torrid night.

Having shipped six goals at home, just one week after conceding five to Crystal Palace, it has truly launched an inquest within the Yorkshire outfit. Javi Gracia was supposed to promise pragmatism and solidity, a change from the unpredictability that Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch had made fans accustomed to. However, the Spaniard has seen his side fall into a downward spiral following a short initial upturn in form.

Now, their chances of survival have dropped sharply, with last night an opportunity missed to drag themselves clear of the relegation zone; especially when welcoming a side that had not won since early March in all competitions.

Whilst next to none of the home team will have left the stadium with any credit remaining, few disappointed like Robin Koch.

How did Robin Koch play vs Liverpool?

Again opted to start ahead of club captain Liam Cooper, the German defender put in one of the most torrid displays of the season in front of furious home support.

His 5.4 Sofascore rating did not even begin to scratch the surface of just how poor the 26-year-old was, who has now been at the heart of a defence that has conceded 11 goals in their last 180 minutes of football.

Of the starters, there were just three others who received worse ratings, but it was the anonymity of the centre-back that was truly frustrating. Throughout the full match, Koch could only muster 28 touches, that which Illan Meslier even managed more (30). He went into hiding when they needed him most.

The French shot-stopper might well have been the true villain of the night in between the sticks, making just one save as six sailed past him, but he was hardly helped out by his defenders.

Koch's four clearances were the one saving grace of a debilitating display, and it perhaps might paper over the cracks of a performance where the £40k-per-week flop was dribbled past twice, lost four of the seven duels competed in and maintained just a 57% pass accuracy, via Sofascore.

Journalist Graham Smyth even took to Twitter to lambast his role in Liverpool's fourth goal, as he suggested that the defender was first beaten for pace, making it "far too easy" for another goal to go in.

Anyone who is part of a back four that ships six goals at home deserves scorn, but when Koch was particularly culpable, it merits further highlighting.