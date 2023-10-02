Arsenal have played host to some truly legendary strikers across their illustrious history, boasting a rich wealth of talented frontmen who have all come in, scored for fun and departed as heroes.

Whilst Thierry Henry stands out above all else, as the king of north London, his quality is supplemented by the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Nicolas Anelka and many more. It seems that no matter how the side has been performing, whether challenging for titles or seeking a top-four finish, there has always been a quality marksman to spearhead their teams.

However, not all are remembered with fondness, as contentious moves and a search for silverware can often lead some stars astray.

With Robin van Persie, joining arch-rivals Manchester United was a transfer that any club captain simply could not make, but he did, and for a lowly £24m too.

Whilst the Dutchman quickly saw his move vindicated, it remains a deal that is still yet to be accepted around the Emirates, who lauded the 40-year-old like the hero he was, only to have him turn his back on them as he reached his prime years.

How good was Robin van Persie?

Signed as a youngster from Feyenoord, Arsene Wenger knew that the Gunners had snagged a true star in the making. "Robin is a great young talent and a fantastic signing for the club," he would tell the media after his announcement, which came the year after he had led his team to an unbeaten Premier League title.

As often was the case, the Frenchman was quickly proven correct with his sentiment, as the 102-cap superstar would go on to feature 278 times for his side, scoring 132 and assisting 58. He would enjoy some of the most proficient years of his career in north London, yet did still score 274 across his entire 18 years as a professional at the top level.

However, such blistering form was always going to command elite honours to match that level, and when Arsenal could not offer it, he was quick to look elsewhere.

Having hit 30 goals and assisted 13 in the league during the 2011/12 term, the allure of Old Trafford proved too much, and Van Persie would swoop with little hesitation, quickly firing Sir Alex Ferguson's side to the title the year following with another stellar campaign boasting 26 goals and 15 assists.

It is the capture of such silverware that capped off an outstanding tenure at the top, with the former Feyenoord man holding no regrets regarding the manner of his Emirates exit:

"For me, it is not an issue anymore, that’s life. That’s life at the top clubs, businesses make decisions and players as well in this case do as well. I’m perfectly happy with how it ended up, I went to Manchester United, we won the league, so it’s perfectly fine for me.

Luis Suarez vs Robin Van Persie Statistic Luis Suarez, via Transfermarkt Robin van Persie, via Transfermarkt Career Appearances 756 595 Career Goals 462 274 Career Assists 258 102 Trophies Won 20 9

"I’m not angry with Ivan. I’m grateful to have worked with Arsene for eight years, he played such a crucial part in my career. I can honestly say that without his influence I would not have been the player I ended up becoming."

What could have eased the pain fans felt by Van Persie's departure was their reported 2013 interest in Luis Suarez though, in which Wenger seemingly came so close to securing an upgrade to his 2010 World Cup finalist.

Did Arsenal nearly sign Luis Suarez?

As the summer of 2013 came, with the Gunners having overseen the exits of numerous key players in the years leading up, Chief executive Ivan Gazidis had spoken in early June of the club’s growing “financial firepower" that could lead to them even pushing for a wantaway Wayne Rooney in his eyes.

However, whilst snubbing Gonzalo Higuain due to his exorbitant price tag, Wenger was instead alerted to the Uruguayan forward, who Pere Guardiola, his representative and brother of Pep, insisted had a £40m release clause written into his deal.

Dick Law, who was the club's transfer negotiator at the time, offered their misguided mindset throughout the saga, noting:

"Through the whole process, we were trying to figure out where the key to unlock the door was. The agent was claiming that with an offer of £40 million, Liverpool were obligated to talk. We quickly realised that was not the case — there was no obligation."

So, the infamous £40m and £1 bid was submitted, sparking fury on Merseyside that scuppered any chances of a deal. Liverpool owner John W Henry would take to Twitter to give his bitter thoughts on the situation.

Wenger would instead opt for Mesut Ozil during that fateful summer, placing his faith in a more proven talent with a cleaner image. Given how Suarez's career would pan out, it would be a fair argument to suggest that this was a somewhat thoughtless move.

How good was Luis Suarez?

The season following his failed transfer would mark the true standout for the 137-cap finisher, who overcame his ten-match ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic to score 31 and assist 17 in just 33 league games, coming so close to winning the title against all the odds.

A subsequent move to FC Barcelona would see Suarez continue his exceptional form, and he finished his time at the Nou Camp having made himself a true hero, finding the net on 195 occasions whilst weighing in with 113 assists across 283 appearances.

To align these figures with Van Persie's, it quickly becomes clear that the two are really incomparable.

Whilst the Netherlands legend was a truly lethal presence, his counterpart would score 188 more across his stunning career, which saw him amass five LaLiga titles and a Champions League, playing a vital role in their treble success too.

Had Wenger captured the polarising finisher back in 2013, he clearly boasts the quality that could have turned them into a superpower once again during a period where there was hardly one outstanding team like there is today.

The 6-foot aggravator will forever remain a "legend" in the eyes of journalist Felipe Cárdenas and many Liverpool and Barcelona fans, with his creative and clinical qualities far surpassing that of Van Persie.

Wenger may have endured a glittering career in north London, but his lackadaisical approach to acquiring Suarez must remain one of his greatest regrets.