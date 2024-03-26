Tottenham have been told they could make a "great" signing in one club's standout £50 million star, who they're believed to be chasing.

The positions Spurs could strengthen this summer

Manager Ange Postecoglou has already admitted that Spurs could look to bring in another centre-back after Radu Dragusin, but there are other areas of the squad which also need addressing.

The Lilywhites wish to add another attacker who can provide that extra injection of goals and assists in the final third (Fabrizio Romano), while there are many suggestions that they could look to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with a more dynamic midfield running man.

The Dane is out of contract next year, and he recently changed agents, which could be a sure-fire indicator that Hojbjerg is open to the possibility of seeking a new challenge away from Spurs.

Tottenham are said to be admirers of Atalanta star Ederson as a potential successor for Hojbjerg, but their eyes also firmly remain on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Rumours suggest that Chelsea could be forced to sell Gallagher this summer to comply with PSR rules and avoid breaches. The 24-year-old's contract also expires next year, meaning Mauricio Pochettino's side have precious little time to make a significant profit off his sale if he doesn't agree fresh terms.

Conor Gallagher's best league games for Chelsea this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea 8.78 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 8.22 Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town 7.90 Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United 7.80 Burnley 1-4 Chelsea 7.72

Postecoglou is believed to be a real fan of Gallagher and has made him one of Tottenham's priority transfer targets (TEAMtalk), with Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson endorsing a move for the £50 million Englishman.

Conor Gallagher would be "great" signing for Tottenham

Speaking to Tottenham News, Robinson says Gallagher would be a "great acquisition" for Spurs, if they can sway Chelsea into doing a deal.

“I think the fact that the rumour is not going away and it’s growing legs as the weeks go by, I think from a Chelsea point of view I think a lot of Chelsea fans would be disappointed to lose him but I think a lot would be pragmatic and realise the situation the club’s in, it’s an easy way to recoup money isn’t it?," said Robinson.

“As far as Tottenham go, I’d love to see him come into the squad because he is a play who would improve the starting XI, would improve the squad, and with the way that Ange plays then next season the squad is thin in those areas.

“He could play as a holding midfielder alongside Bentancur, Bissouma or Sarr, he can play higher up the field, he can affect games up the field, and hopefully with Champions League football next season, the number of games that they’re going to have that could just draw him to Tottenham.

“But it’s players’ preference again, there will be no shortage of interest in him. he’s a homegrown Chelsea player there may be some personal dislike there. there’s no love lost, they don’t do deals with each other.

“The fans there’s a lot of animosity with each other and for his own future you wonder where the player would want to go but from a Tottenham point of view he’d be a great acquisition.”