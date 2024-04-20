A player is "doing everything he can" to quit Leeds United in the summer, and it is believed he's already bought a house in another country.

Leeds chasing promotion in exciting Championship top-two race

2023/2024 has been one of the most exciting Premier League promotion races in recent memory, as three Championship high-flyers battle it out for an automatic spot in world football's most prestigious division.

Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Leeds are neck-and-neck with barely anything separating the trio as we head into the final few games of the campaign, and a place in the top two is really anyone's for the taking.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich hold a slender two-point advantage at the top of the tree as things stand, while Leicester sit just one point behind them in second. Leeds trail the pair in third but only by a single point right now, and a lot will depend on the result of Leicester's game against West Brom early this afternoon.

Leeds United's last five Championship games Leeds United 0-1 Blackburn Rovers Leeds United 0-0 Sunderland Coventry City 2-1 Leeds United Leeds United 3-1 Hull City Watford 2-2 Leeds United

Even if Enzo Maresca's Foxes beat the Baggies, Leeds will still only be two points off an automatic spot by the time they face Middlesbrough on Monday, so Whites boss Daniel Farke has every hope that he can secure his side's place back in the big time.

"We are in a privileged position and we want to use it," said Farke ahead of Leeds' crunch clash with Boro.

"We are having a top-class season with a remarkable points tally. We [have been] by far the best team in the second half of the season. We are more or less leading this league. The lads are playing a fantastic season.

"Our last line-up: [Illan] Meslier, experienced but young. [Joe] Rodon and [Ethan] Ampadu - our rivals are more experienced. [Ilia] Gruev and [Archie] Gray - our rivals have more experience. Our attackers, [Crysencio] Summerville, 21, [Willy] Gnonto 20, [Georginio] Rutter 22 and [Joel] Piroe 24 - our rivals have more experience. I don't want to buy success - I want to build for success. I don't want to be in the Premier League for one year spending money and then being out of it for 10 years. We want to be there for a long, long time."

If Leeds do secure promotion, they'll have a few decisions to make on wantaway players, and one of them is versatile defender Marc Roca.

Roca doing "everything he can" to leave Leeds this summer

The Spaniard, currently thriving on a loan spell at Real Betis, has made 24 La Liga appearances under Manuel Pellegrini - bagging two goals and two assists to boot.

Roca didn't have a great time at Leeds last season when they were relegated from the top flight, and the possibility of him being reintroduced at Elland Road is waning by the week. Indeed, according to reports in Spain, Roca is doing "everything he can" to leave Leeds for Betis permanently, and it is believed he's already bought a house in the country.

The report says it is increasingly likely that the 27-year-old will be a Betis player next term, so Roca may well have played his last game in Yorkshire already.