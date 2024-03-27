An update has emerged about the future of Celtic's young star Rocco Vata, who is set to be a free agent this summer as things stand.

Vata's future in doubt after Celtic breakthrough

18-year-old striker Rocco Vata broke into the Celtic first team last season, with four appearances in the Scottish Premiership and hopes that this season would be the one that saw him become a mainstay.

However, it hasn't panned out that way, and he has been afforded just two first team opportunities to date, one apiece in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish cup. The January arrival of Adam Idah pushed the youngster further down the pecking order at Celtic Park, and he has struggled for opportunities.

Celtic's striker pecking order Player Appearances Goals Kyogo Furuhashi 30 10 Adam Idah 7 5 Oh Hyeon-gyu 20 5

Rodgers remains keen on the attacker though, praising the teen after his goal against Buckie Thistle during a 5-0 rout: “I like Rocco. He has qualities. He is strong, aggressive and from 25 yards in he wants to get goals. You can see even when he came on he got his goal and he had a few other opportunities. That’s good for him, he got a taste for it.”

Unfortunately for Rodgers, it seems as though Vata may not have had as much of a taste as he would have liked this year, and now sides circle around him ahead of a pivotal summer in the youngster's fledgling career.

Toffees tracking potential free transfer

With their financial position, it is no surprise that Everton are looking at ways to outsmart the market this summer, and they may have just found one. That comes as the Toffees have been named among the clubs chasing Vata, who is out of contract with the Glasgow giants this summer and is yet to pen fresh terms.

The striker netted a hat-trick over the international break as he helped the Republic of Ireland U21 side thrash San Marino's U21s 7-0, and he has been in excellent form for the Celtic youth side this season, with 12 goals in 15 outings.

Still just 18 years old, recent reports claimed that a new deal had been offered to keep Vata at Celtic Park until 2028, but that the parties remained 'quite far' from an agreement as 'the initial offer fell short of the expectations from the player's side'.

Now, TeamTalk journalist Harry Watkinson has reported that Everton are one of 'several' clubs 'keeping tabs' on the youngster ahead of a potential summer move. Sean Dyche's side have no shortage of strikers, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin the first choice and summer additions Beto and Youssef Chermiti both options available to the Everton boss.

They do, however, have a shortage of strikers who know where the back of the net is. The trio have managed just five Premier League goals between them (Calvert-Lewin 3, Beto 2), and their lack of proficiency in front of goal has been a major contributing factor in Everton's struggles this season.

For Celtic, his departure would come as a major blow given his undeniable talent, but given that he is yet to be given a first-team opportunity for Brendan Rodgers' side in the Scottish top flight, it's easy to see why he might be keen to move away and seek regular first-team minutes elsewhere.