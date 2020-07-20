Spotland Stadium

Key Information about Spotland Stadium

Spotland Stadium, currently known as the Crown Oil Arena for sponsorship reasons, is the home ground of Greater Manchester located Rochdale AFC, as well as Rugby League club Rochdale Hornets.

The 10,249 capacity stadium opened all the way back in 1878, and the Dale have been tenants since 1920. Spotland Stadium comprises four famous stands; the Co-Operative Stand (main stand), the Thwaites Beer Stand (the Sandy Lane End), the T.D.S. Stand (Pearl Street End), and the Westrose Leisure Stand (the Willbutts Lane Stand).

All stands are fully-seated with the exception of the Sandy Lane End which has a small terrace behind one of the goals.

A history of Spotland Stadium

Spotland Stadium was originally known as St Clement’s Playing Fields, after the nearby St Clement’s Church. The ground was previously used solely for cricket purposes, though in 1878 it became the first official home of St Clement’s Rugby Club in 1878; however, the club disbanded in 1897. Before AFC Rochdale as we know today, moved into the ground, two previous football clubs actually used to play their home matches at

– Rochdale AFC (not affiliated with the current Rochdale AFC), and Rochdale Town.

Both football clubs occupied the ground for only one year each at the start of the 1900s, though they folded soon after being founded. The present Rochdale AFC was formed in order to play at the ground in 1907, and seven years later they finally purchased the freehold for £1,700.

The Dale joined the Football League in 1921, and subsequently a low wooden grandstand was built on the south side of the ground which was once the location of the cricket pavilion. Ahead of Rochdale’s entry into the Football League for the first time in history, St Clement’s Playing Fields was renamed Spotland Stadium after the surrounding area of the town.

It was not until the summer of 2016 when Rochdale AFC renamed their infamous ground “Crown Oil Arena” as part of a sponsorship deal with Bury-based fuel company Crown Oil. Over the years, the Dale have had many issues with the pitch in Spotland Stadium, and in 2018 the pitch turned into an unplayable state due to the treacherous winter weather.

As a result, a number of games had to be postponed, including an FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur which manager at the time, Mauricio Pochettino deemed the pitch to not be in a suitable condition to play football on. Spotland Stadium was famously selected as a venue for the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, hosting a match between Fiji and Ireland – this was the first large scale event hosted at the ground as it was sold out with almost 9,000 people.

The record attendance at Spotland Stadium is thought to be 24,231 during an FA Cup tie against Notts County in December 1949.

Tickets to Watch Rochdale at Spotland Stadium

Adults can purchase matchday tickets from £17, and season tickets start at just £150.

