When Brendan Rodgers rocked up back at Celtic last summer, few would have anticipated that a certain Liam Scales would emerge as a key figure under the Northern Irishman.

Signed from Shamrock Rovers for a reported fee of just £500k back in the summer of 2021, the promising centre-back went on to make just 13 appearances in all competitions during his debut season under Ange Postecoglou, having typically been deployed in a left-back berth.

That bit-part role ensured that Scales was then sent on loan to Aberdeen ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, with the move sparking controversy among Dons fans who had become weary of the procession of Celtic stars who had joined the club on a temporary basis.

To his credit, the "old-fashioned" defender - as described by then-boss Jim Goodwin - went on to more than prove his critics wrong at Pittodrie, ultimately making 39 appearances in all competitions, while notably netting a long-range stunner against Rangers.

A return to Aberdeen was subsequently mooted at the end of that fruitful season, although Scales has since managed to upset the odds by forcing his way into Rodgers' first-team plans at Parkhead.

Liam Scales' record at Celtic

There was much upheaval in the centre-back ranks in Glasgow in the summer of 2023, with regular starter Carl Starfelt departing for Celta Vigo, while the youthful pairing of Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki arrived from Elfsborg and Legia Warsaw, respectively. Nat Phillips was also plucked on loan from Liverpool late in the day.

With Yuki Kobayashi and Stephen Welsh also on the books at the time - behind nailed on first-choice, Cameron Carter-Vickers - it appeared difficult to see any route into the side for the returning Scales.

Amid injury disruption at the start of 2023/24, however, the Republic of Ireland international found himself in the starting lineup for the goalless draw away St Johnstone. In truth, he hasn't looked back since.

While the likes of Lagerbielke, Kobayashi and Phillips have departed - with Nawrocki also something of a forgotten man after featuring just once this season - Scales has surpassed them all, nailing down a role alongside Carter-Vickers at the heart of the defence.

Rewarded with a new four-year deal back in May, the 26-year-old has now chalked up 68 games for the club across all fronts, while registering ten goal involvements in that time.

Liam Scales' 24/25 Premiership stats 7 games (7 starts) 1 goal 0 assists 131.9 touches* 91% pass accuracy* 6 clean sheets 2.3 tackles & interceptions* 4.1 balls recovered* 77% total duels won* 78% aerial duels* 7.77 avg. match rating Stats via Sofascore (*per game)

The Dublin-born warrior is not without his limitations, but he's quickly becoming a key figure for Rodgers and co. The hope will be that the Hoops can replicate that success with another star who is catching the eye out on loan.

Celtic can repeat Scales success

While there was a degree of luck involved in Scales' rise, amid the litany of injuries at Parkhead at the time, the versatile defender no doubt benefitted from the chance to prove himself in the Premiership with the Dons.

Perhaps, promising midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu can do the same amid his second temporary stint away from Celtic at Hibernian, having previously spent time at St Mirren in the second half of last term.

Signed from Busan IPark last summer, the 23-year-old was unable to break into Rodgers' side in the first-half of 2023/24, hence the decision to allow him to try his hand with the Saints.

Now on the books at Easter Road, the Korean - who has been dubbed a "great athlete" by Hibs boss, David Gray - has started five league games in a row and is beginning to showcase what he can do.

Previously descibed as a player who can offer "real composure on the ball", as per Stephen Robinson, he has enjoyed a pass accuracy rate of 84% and averaged one key pass per game in the Premiership this season, as per Sofascore.

A key pass is a pass that directly leads to a shot at the opponent's goal.

Also adept defensively, Kwon has also averaged 2.2 tackles and interceptions per game in the Premiership this season, while winning 69% of his aerial duels, with Gray noting that he has "done really well" in the centre of the park, alongside former Sunderland man, Nectarios Triantis.

It is still early days, but if the towering asset can maintain consistency for the Edinburgh outfit, he could well be an option to consider for Rodgers next season, particularly amid the lack of depth in that defensive midfield role, behind Callum McGregor.

Having witnessed the success of Scales who was previously out in the cold in Glasgow, Kwon can look to the Irishman as a reason for optimism in 2025.