Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will know that he is at risk of losing some of his top talents during the summer transfer window, which opened for business last week.

Attacking midfielder Matt O'Riley is one of the players who could move on from Parkhead before the window slams shut at the end of August, amid interest from a European giant.

It was recently reported that the Danish whiz is a target for Atletico Madrid but it remains to be seen whether or not they are prepared to meet the club's €40m (£33.7m) valuation of the former MK Dons magician.

Football Insider have also reported this month that the Hoops would accept an offer of around £25m for centre-forward Kyogo Furuhashi amid links with a move to England.

It remains to be seen, though, which clubs have a tangible interest in signing him or if any side is prepared to stump up £25m, or close to it, to snap him up from Paradise.

Celtic's interest in Premiership marksman

Rodgers could move on from the Japan international and ruthlessly ditch him from the squad this summer by securing a deal for reported target Bojan Miovski.

Last month, it was reported that the Hoops are ahead of Rangers in the race to sign the Aberdeen striker, who journalist Josh Bunting once dubbed "complete", to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, it was claimed that there are a number of other suitors for the left-footed whiz and that his preference is currently to secure a move to the English Premier League, if possible.

Celtic must now push to secure a deal for the 24-year-old finisher before the window slams shut as he could come in as an upgrade on Kyogo, thus allowing the Bhoys to ditch the Japanese forward.

Why Celtic should sign Bojan Miovski

The Dons star is a proven Scottish Premiership performer who could hit the ground running at Parkhead as he has already showcased his ability to find the back of the net in the division.

His performances during the 2023/24 campaign suggest that the quality is there for him to come in and offer more than Kyogo did in a Celtic shirt under Rodgers last term.

23/24 Premiership Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) Appearances 38 38 Goals 14 16 Big chances missed 24 16 Conversion rate 14% 15% Pass accuracy 67% 69% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Miovski scored more goals than the Hoops forward despite missing eight fewer 'big chances' in the top-flight for Aberdeen.

Now, imagine how many goals the North Macedonia international could plunder at Parkhead with the quality of service that the 29-year-old striker had in front of goal last season.

The 24-year-old star, who is also five years younger and could offer more to the club in the long-term, could thrive with the quality that the likes of O'Riley, Reo Hatate, Luis Palma, and Nicolas Kuhn can provide, based on his impressive form for Aberdeen.

This suggests that the signing of Miovski, who scored 26 goals in all competitions for the Dons during the 2023/24 campaign, could then allow Rodgers to cash in on Kyogo, knowing that an upgrade is in the building and ready to lead the line for the Hoops next season.