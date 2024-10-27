Fresh from their midweek trip to Bergamo, Scottish champions Celtic return to Premiership action away to Motherwell on Sunday afternoon, with the Old Firm side seeking to get back to winning ways after recording two successive draws in all competitions.

The caveat to that last statement is that both stalemates have come in key fixtures against surprise title rivals Aberdeen and Europa League holders, Atalanta, with the Hoops having still only lost once this season across domestic and European competition.

With the Dons breathing down their neck, Brendan Rodgers' side can ill afford a slip-up at Fir Park, albeit with the travelling party set to be boosted by the potential return of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor from injury.

Whether Rodgers does choose to shuffle his pack defensively following Wednesday's titanic display remains to be seen, although there could well be changes further up the pitch, with summer signing Arne Engels among those who might benefit from a rest.

Arne Engels' display vs Atalanta

A return of five goals and assists from just nine games is a respectable record indeed for Celtic's club-record addition, with the £11m man having made a strong early impression in that creative midfield berth.

With such a price tag, however, comes understandable scrutiny and criticism, with the promising Belgian also not helped by the pressure to try and fill the shoes of Matt O'Riley at Parkhead.

As Rodgers has rightly stated in defence of the midfielder, the 21-year-old is being somewhat harshly judged as he is "nowhere near the finished article", albeit with the Northern Irishman also hinting that there will be times when he may come out of the side to "recover".

Ahead of today's meeting, it could represent one of those occasions for Engels to make way, particularly with the playmaker not exactly setting the world alight last time out, having been awarded a 6/10 match rating by The Scotsman's Mark Atkinson.

With Celtic largely on the back foot, it was undoubtedly difficult for the former Augsburg man to make an impact, although he did win just two of his seven duels, while also giving the ball away on nine occasions from just 31 touches, as per Sofascore.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

As such, with Engels having also struggled in last weekend's top-of-the-table clash - as he notably lost possession 20 times - the time may be right for a midfield reshuffle.

The player who could replace Engels vs Motherwell

Thankfully for Rodgers, he does have depth in the centre of the park, with Paulo Bernardo having also signed permanently this summer, alongside former Dundee man, Luke McCowan.

With McCowan having been the player to replace Engels off the bench in recent games, it may well be a chance to flip those roles this time around, allowing the 26-year-old a rare chance to impress from the outset.

The £1m addition is yet to start a game for his new club since arriving in late August, although he did get off the mark after scoring against Hearts in just his second league outing.

Previously described as perhaps the "best midfielder in the league outside the Old Firm" by writer Kai Watson - who also praised him as a "creative and tenacious" asset - the Scotsman will be keen to showcase the type of form that earned him a move in the first place, after registering 15 goals and assists last term for his former employers.

Possessing that wand of a left, something that was particularly on show as he delightfully teed up Alex Valle in the build-up to Adam Idah's strike against St Johnstone, the new man could well be best suited to trying to emulate the impact of O'Riley, or the likes of Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic before him.

Engels vs McCowan - 2023/24 League stats Stat (*per game) Engels (Augsburg) McCowan (Dundee) Games (starts) 32 (13) 37 (37) Goals 3 10 Assists 2 5 'Big chances' created 1 9 Key passes* 0.6 1.6 Pass accuracy* 75% 71% Tackles* 1.0 1.5 Interceptions* 0.5 1.0 Total duels won* 48% 45% Possession lost* 6.9x 17.3x Stats via Sofascore

Of course, having someone like McCowan as an option off the bench to try and unlock the door is certainly useful, yet at some stage, a starting berth will need to be dished out.

While Engels is still finding his feet in Scottish football, his fellow midfielder has proven his talents in the Premiership in recent years. Now he needs a proper chance to prove that he is good enough to have made the jump to a club of Celtic's mammoth stature.