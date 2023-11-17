The January transfer window is around six weeks away from opening and Celtic reportedly have their eyes on a target to bolster their playing squad.

Celtic transfer news - Kanji Okunuki

Sky Sports Germany reporter Ben Heckner has revealed that the Scottish giants are eyeing up Nurnberg winger Kanji Okunuki ahead of the turn of the year.

The journalist has claimed that the Hoops have been "intensively" monitoring the attacker's performances, with scouts being sent to watch him in action.

The Bhoys are said to be interested in the 24-year-old gem but Heckner has stated that there is no concrete offer on the table for his services, at this moment in time.

Brendan Rodgers could now land an heir to current Celtic winger Daizen Maeda by securing a deal for Okunuki ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Maeda's season in numbers

The 26-year-old forward has had a solid, albeit unspectacular, start to the 2023/24 season with two goals and two assists in 12 Scottish Premiership appearances.

He contributed with eight goals and five assists in 25 league starts for former manager Ange Postecoglou in the top-flight throughout the 2022/23 campaign as the Hoops won the title.

Maeda has not provided a constant stream of goal contributions from out wide this term but has chipped in at times and has provided value as an excellent workhorse who is able to press teams into ceding possession back to Celtic.

The Japan international has made 3.4 ball recoveries per match and this highlights his impressive defensive qualities, despite being an attacking player.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are now managed by Postecoglou, have been touted with an interest in the Hoops ace and this suggests that Rodgers could need an heir to his position, which is what Okunuki could be.

The statistics that show why Okunuki could be Maeda's heir

The 24-year-old magician joined Nurnberg from Polish side Gornik during the summer transfer window and has had a solid start to life in Germany.

Okunuki has contributed with three goals and one assist in 13 2. Bundesliga appearances so far this season, which means that he has been directly involved in as many goals as Maeda in one more match. He has also produced one goal and six key passes in two DFB Pokal clashes.

The 5 foot 7 talent arrived off the back of a return of four goals and two 'big chances' created for his teammates in 18 league starts for Gornik in Poland last term.

Okunuki in 23/24 DFB Pokal (via Sofascore) Statistic Performance Appearances Two Sofascore rating 7.9 Goals One Key passes Six Big chances created One Dribbles completed Three

His defensive work, however, could make him an ideal heir to Maeda at Parkhead as he has showcased a desire to get back and defend for his team.

Okunuki made 2.5 tackles and interceptions per match in the Polish top-flight last season and has managed 43 ball recoveries in 15 matches across the 2. Bundesliga and DFB Pokal this term, which works out at around 2.9 per outing.

These statistics show that the Japanese winger is able to win possession back for his side on a regular basis to go along with his semi-regular contributions in the final third.

Therefore, the Nurnberg ace could be an excellent signing as an aggressive pressing forward to take Maeda's place if the Japan international joins Spurs, or another club.