Celtic's 2023/24 campaign will come to an end this weekend as they play their final match against their local rivals in the SFA Cup final on Saturday.

The Hoops travel across Glasgow to Hampden Park to take on Rangers as they eye up a domestic double, having already secured the Scottish Premiership crown.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to cap off a successful return to Parkhead, after he replaced Ange Postecoglou last summer, with a second trophy of the season.

The Northern Irish head coach will then be able to full focus on the upcoming summer transfer window and how he can make changes to bolster his playing squad.

He may want to improve the team in order to enjoy greater success in Europe after his side were knocked out of the Champions League and all European competitions by finishing bottom of their group.

Rodgers is reportedly looking to improve his frontline options and has been linked with an active interest in a current Scottish Premiership star, who could make the Hoops boss forget all about Adam Idah.

Celtic's interest in Premiership marksman

According to FotMob, Celtic are one of a number of clubs lining up a summer swoop to sign Aberdeen centre-forward Bojan Miovski to bolster their respective attacks.

The report claims that at least 20 clubs are keeping tabs on the North Macedonia international ahead of the upcoming transfer window, although only five of those teams currently have a serious interest in the star striker.

Bologna, Southampton, Feyenoord, Rangers, and Celtic are all said to be actively keen on a deal to sign the impressive marksman, who Aberdeen want a club-record fee for.

Their record fee received for a player currently stands at the £6.5m deal Liverpool agreed for right-back Calvin Ramsey in the summer of 2022, which included £4m upfront.

FotMob's report states that Rodgers is looking to add more firepower to his arsenal in the off-season and has identified the Aberdeen sensation as a target.

The outlet adds that the Bhoys are currently ahead of their rivals, Rangers, in the race to land the left-footed whiz, but it does not reveal whether they are leading all clubs in their pursuit of him.

It does, however, reveal that teams are expecting bids to start flying in for Miovski sooner rather than later, which could mean that Celtic need to move quickly to get a deal over the line.

Rodgers could now forget all about loanee Adam Idah by securing a swoop to sign the proven Premiership star ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Adam Idah's impact at Celtic

The Hoops signed the Republic of Ireland international on loan from English Championship side Norwich City on deadline day at the start of February.

Idah has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Celtic to date and chipped in with eight goals and two assists, but zero goals and zero assists in three SFA Cup outings ahead of the final on Saturday.

The 23-year-old striker has only been handed five league starts, in 15 matches, by Rodgers in the Premiership but has made a huge impact in his limited time on the pitch.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Kyogo Furuhashi Appearances 15 38 Minutes per goal 76 179 Conversion rate 27% 14% Goals 8 14 Assists 2 5 Aerial duel success rate 64% 26% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Idah has scored far more frequently than first-choice striker Kyogo Furuhashi, and been significantly better in the air when battling against opposition defenders.

Earlier this month, The Scottish Sun reported that Norwich will demand a fee of at least £5m and that number could go higher if other teams join the race for his services and an auction ensues.

However, the young centre-forward only scored 17 goals in 115 first-team matches for the Canaries and his goal spurt for Celtic may just be a flash in the pan.

He has not nailed down a regular starting spot over Kyogo, despite his impressive scoring record, and that suggests that Rodgers trusts the Japan international more at this time.

It could, therefore, make more sense for Celtic to go out and sign a striker who has proven his quality as a regular starter in the Premiership over the past two years in the form of Miovski.

Why Celtic should sign Bojan Miovski

The 24-year-old arrived at Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 and has been a terrific player for the club over the last two seasons with his sublime scoring quality.

In his first campaign with the Dons, Miovski plundered an eye-catching 18 goals and three assists in 42 appearances in all competitions - a strong debut year in Scottish football.

16 of his goals during the 2022/23 season came in 37 Premiership outings, as he hit the ground running in the division and proved himself to be a reliable scorer.

23/24 season Bojan Miovski (Premiership) Adam Idah (Championship + Premiership Appearances 37 43 Goals 16 14 Minutes per goal 181 136 Big chances missed 15 11 Assists 2 3 Big chances created 6 4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Miovski enjoyed another fantastic year in the Scottish top-flight this term as he racked up 16 strieks in 37 games for the second campaign in a row.

The left-footed star scored 25 goals and provided four assists in 52 matches in all competitions for Aberdeen this term, including four goals in four SFA Cup games.

Miovski, who was heralded as a "brilliant" boy by manager Barry Robson, has proven himself to be a fantastic goalscorer in Scotland as a regular scorer for two straight seasons, with 16 strikes in both of his Premiership campaigns.

Whereas, Idah has only been in Scotland since February and has yet to prove himself to be a reliable starter on a consistent basis, with five league starts to his name, and that is why the Aberdeen star could be a better addition if Rodgers is looking for a new first-choice.

Related Celtic hit gold with star who's worth more than Tierney & Edouard combined The Hoops hit the jackpot with the impressive star who is now being linked with an exit.

Therefore, Miovski's experience and goalscoring quality over the last two years mean that the Hoops boss can forget all about a permanent deal for Idah by signing the 25-goal centre-forward this summer.