The January transfer window is fast approaching and Celtic could dip into the market to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Brendan Rodgers may want to bring in fresh talent after his side were knocked out of the Champions League with a whimper, whilst they have also already been beaten in the Scottish League Cup.

It has been reported that Estoril left-back Tiago Araujo is a target for the Hoops ahead of next month, as the Northern Irish boss looks to make further additions to his group.

The Portuguese defender could cost the Scottish giants a fee within the region of £4.2m and The Telegraph reported that they are 'trying' to secure a deal for his services.

This could spell danger for Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei, as Rodgers could land a big upgrade on the current Celtic dud in a swoop for Araujo.

Bernabei's Premiership career in numbers

The 23-year-old defender joined the Hoops from Lanus at the start of the 2022/23 campaign but has never been able to establish himself as a regular starter.

Bernabei made 15 Scottish Premiership appearances and started nine matches last season under Ange Postecoglou and contributed with one goal and three assists.

He also made 2.2 tackles and interceptions per match and lost 60% of his duels as opposition players found it far too easy to get the better of him in physical contests.

Since Rodgers' arrival, the Argentine full-back has made three substitute appearances in the top-flight this term and did not contribute with any goals, assists, or interceptions in those games, to go along with one tackle.

These statistics show that the Hoops dud has not offered a consistent threat from an offensive perspective or a reliable defensive presence at the back, which may be why he has been so rarely used by the former Leicester City boss.

The statistics that show why Araujo could be an upgrade on Bernabei

Meanwhile, Araujo has earned his manager's trust at Estoril this season and has already started 13 Liga Portugal matches at left-back.

The 22-year-old whiz, who has scored one goal and created three 'big chances', has caught the eye defensively with 2.3 tackles and interceptions and 5.6 ball recoveries per match, whilst Bernabei has made two recoveries per game this term.

Araujo has won 44% of his ground duels in the Portuguese top-flight, in comparison to the Celtic lightweight's success rate of 33%, and this suggests that he could offer more strength on the deck.

The left-footed dynamo also won 67% of his aerial battles across 25 league outings last season, whilst Bernabei has never won more than 50% of his duels in the air for the Scottish side across a campaign.

These statistics suggest that Araujo could have more to offer than the current Bhoys full-back due to his ability to recover the ball more frequently whilst also winning a higher percentage of his physical battles on the pitch.

He also produced eight goals and eight assists in 59 appearances for Benfica at youth level, which suggests that the young gem could provide an attacking thrust to go along with his defensive qualities.

Rodgers could, therefore, land an upgrade on Bernabei by securing a deal for the "flamboyant" - as he was described by talent scout Jacek Kulig - left-back in January.