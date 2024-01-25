Celtic made their first signing of the January transfer window earlier this month as they swooped for German winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Wien.

The Hoops may not be done there, though, as Football Insider claimed that Brendan Rodgers is also eyeing up a left-back, a goalkeeper, and a centre-forward to bolster his squad.

One striker who has been linked with a possible move to Parkhead ahead of the second half of the season is Aberdeen number nine Bojan Miovski.

The Scottish Sun reported in December that Celtic were considering a swoop for the impressive attacker, who would cost £4.5m or more as the Dons want more than the £4.4m current transfer record between Scottish clubs - held by Scott Brown's £4.4m switch to the Hoops from Hibernian in 2007.

Rodgers could now land a big upgrade on current striker Hyeon-gyu Oh by securing a deal to sign Miovski before the end of the window next week.

Hyeon-gyu Oh's goal record at Celtic

Since arriving at Parkhead at the start of last year, the South Korea international - who is currently away at the Asian Cup - has plundered 12 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions, with 11 of those goals coming in his 35 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

This means that the 22-year-old forward has found the back of the net once every 3.75 matches for the Hoops, and once every 3.18 games in the top-flight.

The South Korean marksman has struggled to create for his teammates in Scotland. To date, he is yet to register an assist for Celtic and has only created one 'big chance' for his fellow attackers in 35 league outings.

Miovski could could come in as a centre-forward who can offer a greater goal threat whilst also being able to set up others in the final third.

The stats that show why Miovski could offer more than Oh

The North Macedonia international has racked up nine goals and two assists in 18 Premiership appearances for Aberdeen so far this season, and has racked up 16 goals and four assists in 30 outings in all competitions.

22/23 Premiership Bojan Miovski (via Sofascore) Appearances 37 Goals 16 Big chances missed 15 Assists Two Big chances created Six

As you can see in the table above, his form this term has not been a flash in the pan as the SPFL whiz has been in fantastic form since his move to Scotland in the summer of 2022.

The 24-year-old marksman, who was hailed as a "brilliant" boy by his manager Barry Robson, has produced 34 goals and seven assists in 72 matches for the Dons over the last season-and-a-half.

This means that the Celtic target has averaged a goal every 2.12 games for the Scottish side, which is considerably better than Oh's return for the Bhoys.

He has also created one 'big chance' every 7.9 games (seven in 55) in comparison to the South Korean's one 'big chance' created in 35 league clashes for the Hoops.

Therefore, Miovski could be a big upgrade on Oh due to his ability to offer more quality as a scorer and a creator of goals, which is why Rodgers should sign him to compete with Kyogo Furuhashi during the second half of the season.