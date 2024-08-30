The summer transfer window officially slams shut this evening and that means that Celtic have little time left to complete their remaining business.

It has been reported that Brendan Rodgers wants to bring in three new players before the deadline and Augsburg central midfielder Arne Engels is one of them.

Football Scotland reports that the Hoops are prepared to break their transfer record to land the £10m-rated Belgian youngster to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The Scottish giants want to add two midfielders to the group, though, and are eyeing up options to come in alongside Engels before the close of play today.

Celtic eyeing Premiership talent

According to Football Scotland, the Hoops are considering a late swoop to sign central midfielder Luke McCowan from Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee.

The report claims that the Bhoys are looking at a number of players in that position, with Swiss ace Alyvn Sanches also on their list, and the Scottish gem is one of them.

It states that a move for LAFC star Mateusz Bogusz has fallen through, after they failed to reach an agreement with the MLS outfit, and McCowan has emerged as an alternative option.

Rodgers could now land an upgrade on the Polish transfer target by swooping to secure a deal for McCowan alongside Engels, instead of the LAFC maestro.

Why Celtic should sign Luke McCowan

Firstly, the Scottish star is a proven Premiership performer who does not need a period of adaptation as he has already shown he can perform to a high level in the division, whereas Bogusz has only starred in the MLS.

The 26-year-old dynamo's performances also suggest that he could offer more out of possession than the Polish talent, whilst providing a similar level of quality on the ball.

So far this season, McCowan has produced two goals and one assist in three games, whilst also making 4.7 tackles and interceptions combined per game with a duel success rate of 63%.

His impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign has followed on from his superb displays in the middle of the park for the SPFL side in the 2023/24 season.

Stats Mateusz Bogusz (2024 MLS) Luke McCowan (23/24 Premiership) Appearances 24 37 Goals 13 10 Assists 5 5 Big chances created 8 9 Tackles + interceptions per game 1.5 2.5 Duel success rate 40% 45% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, both central midfielders have the quality to get forward to provide a threat as a scorer and a creator of goals.

However, McCowan's defensive stats, last season and in the first three matches of the current campaign, suggest that he has more to offer out of possession.

This could make him a better option than Bogusz off the ball, particularly with Champions League games that Celtic will need to be strong defensively in on the horizon, whilst offering a similar level of quality in the final third.

Related Rodgers lining up late Celtic swoop for "powerful" Kyogo upgrade The Hoops are reportedly interested in a deal to sign the Premier League striker.

Therefore, Rodgers should swoop to sign McCowan, who was dubbed "tenacious" by writer Kai Watson, from Dundee before the end of the window as a fantastic alternative to the LAFC star.