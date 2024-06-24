Celtic brought manager Brendan Rodgers back to Parkhead for a second spell in the dugout last summer after Ange Postecoglou moved down south.

The Northern Irish head coach enjoyed a respectable return to life in Glasgow with a domestic double to show for his efforts in the 2023/24 campaign.

His team secured the Scottish Premiership title and the SFA Cup, with a 1-0 win over Rangers in the final last month, but could now look for the treble, or even more, next season.

The summer transfer window officially opened for business earlier this month and Rodgers could find his next Tom Rogic by signing a reported target from Scotland.

Celtic's interest in Premiership talent

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph recently claimed that the Hoops are one of a number of teams interested in snapping up Dundee ace Luke McCowan.

The reporter added that clubs from the MLS and the English Championship are also keeping tabs on him, which suggests that the Scottish giants would face competition for his signature.

He is in the last year of his contract with Dundee and they may have to cash in on him before the window slams shut to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

However, it remains to be seen how much the Premiership side would demand for the midfielder, or how much Celtic are prepared to offer for him.

If they do secure a deal for his services, though, then Rodgers could find his new version of Rogic for the Hoops during the 2024/25 campaign.

How Luke McCowan could be Tom Rogic 2.0

Like the Australian star, McCowan is a left-footed central midfielder who could come in and provide quality as a squad player with his ability to score and provide goals from the middle of the park.

Rogic did not play more than 22 league matches in a single season across his three-year tenure with Rodgers but did rack up 105 appearances in all competitions.

In those 105 matches, the left-footed magician chipped in with 24 goals and 20 assists and his best season in the Premiership under the Northern Irish boss was a return of seven goals and five assists in the 2016/17 campaign.

23/24 Premiership Luke McCowan Appearances 37 Goals 10 Assists 5 Big chances created 9 Key passes per game 1.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old maestro provided a fantastic attacking outlet for his team from a midfield position with 15 direct goal contributions, which could have been more if his teammates had made the most of the 'big chances' that he created, in 37 outings.

McCowan, who writer Kai Watson described as "tenacious", scored ten goals in all competitions for Dundee and seemingly has the quality to come in and provide a goal threat for the Hoops.

He could also be solid out of possession as the Scottish whiz made 2.5 tackles and interceptions per game in the Premiership, to go along with his goals and assists.

Therefore, Rodgers could land his next Rogic, as a rotation midfielder who can come in and offer quality in attack when needed, by signing McCowan.