Celtic will be on the search for a new number one during the upcoming summer transfer window after Joe Hart retires from professional football.

The veteran shot-stopper has already confirmed that he will hang up his gloves at the end of the season, when his contract with the Hoops expires.

Now 37, the former England international has been Brendan Rodgers' first-choice option between the sticks for the Bhoys this term, with 32 appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far.

Celtic have been linked with a number of goalkeepers to come in and take the former Manchester City star's place for the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

Celtic's search for a new goalkeeper

Back in February, it was reported that Liverpool back-up Caoimhin Kelleher could be tempted by the prospect of a move to Glasgow this summer, with a price tag of £15m mentioned.

That came after the Scottish giants were linked with an interest in the Ireland international, who they seemingly view as an option to succeed Hart, back in September of last year.

Meanwhile, the Sunderland Echo recently claimed that Celtic, along with Arsenal and Liverpool, have a 'genuine' interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

ThisIsAnfield had reported that a bid of at least £10m, and possibly up to £15m, will be required to tempt the Black Cats into cashing in on their star performer between the sticks.

Celtic must now pursue a deal to sign the English colossus as he would be a dream alternative to Kelleher, 25, for Rodgers ahead of next season.

Why Celtic should pursue Anthony Patterson

The 23-year-old titan, whose "outstanding" reactions have been praised by journalist Josh Bunting, has been in sublime form for Sunderland, who are on their third manager of the season, in the Championship this term.

Despite his relatively young age for a goalkeeper, Patterson has been a commanding presence in goal for the Black Cats. He ranks within the top 27% of his positional peers in the second tier for percentage of crosses stopped (7%).

Kelleher, meanwhile, ranks within the bottom 48% of Premier League goalkeepers for percentage of crosses stopped (6.5%), which suggests that the English gem could offer more to the team when crosses come into the box.

23/24 season Anthony Patterson (Championship) Caoimhin Kelleher (Premier League) Appearances 44 10 Save percentage 69% 72% Goals prevented 3.96 0.40 Clean sheets 13 2 Error led to goal 1 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Liverpool man has the higher save success rate but Patterson actually has the edge when it comes to the quality of his saves.

He has prevented 3.56 more goals (xG) than the Irish star and this, essentially, means that the £10m-rated ace has stopped more high-quality shots on his goal, albeit whilst playing in the league below the Premier League.

These statistics suggest that Patterson has the potential to offer more to Celtic in comparison to Kelleher, as both a shot-stopper and a commanding presence when collecting crosses, if he can translate his form over to Scotland next term.

Therefore, Rodgers could land a dream alternative to the £15m Liverpool talent by pushing for a £10m deal to sign the 23-year-old giant from the Stadium of Light.