It is the start of July and this means that Celtic are finally back in action for pre-season this month to prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

The summer transfer window officially opened for business in June and the Hoops are yet to dip into the market to bolster their options across the park as of yet.

One area in which they could look to strengthen is striker after Ireland international Adam Idah returned to Norwich City at the end of his loan deal.

Last month, Football Insider reported that Kyogo Furuhashi would be allowed to leave for an offer of £25m but it remains to be seen whether or not any teams are prepared to pay that for him.

Why Celtic need to look beyond Kyogo Furuhashi

The Japan international has been the first-choice number nine for Celtic in each of the last two Scottish Premiership seasons, with 62 starts across those two campaigns.

However, Kyogo's form in front of goal has declined over the last 12 months and Brendan Rodgers must now look to life beyond the forward at Parkhead.

Kyogo Furuhashi's decline Premiership 22/23 23/24 Appearances 36 38 Goals 27 14 Minutes per goal 86 179 Big chances missed 16 24 Conversion rate 31% 14% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the experienced attacker's finishing has fallen off a cliff. He was incredibly wasteful in the top-flight last term, scoring just 14 goals and missing 24 'big chances'.

Kyogo also turns 30 next season and Rodgers could want a younger centre-forward to come in as his heir to offer a long-term number nine option for the Hoops.

Who Celtic could replace Kyogo Furuhashi with

The Hoops reportedly hold a long-standing interest in Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, who is valued at around £8.5m, and he could be the perfect heir to the current Celtic marksman.

Like Kyogo, he is not a traditional, towering, number nine. The Danish whiz stands at 5 foot 8, one inch taller than the Japanese ace, and can provide an agile, dynamic, forward option for the Bhoys, rather than being a target man.

23/24 Superliga Mathias Kvistgaarden Appearances 24 Starts 18 Goals 8 Conversion rate 19% Assists 5 Big chances created 6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 22-year-old striker is also coming off the back of a solid season in the Superliga, with 13 direct goal contributions in 18 starts.

Kvistgaarden, who was once described as one of a number of "exciting" young stars by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also scored six goals and provided four assists in nine starts in the Championship Round in the Superliga at the end of last term.

This means that the Celtic target has racked up 14 goals and nine assists in his last 27 league starts, along with boasting a higher conversion rate than Kyogo.

At the age of 22, Kvistgaarden is also seven years younger than the Japan international and has plenty of time left to develop and improve, which could make him a terrific long-term signing for the club.

Overall, the £8.5m gem appears to be a dream heir to the current Hoops forward due to his playstyle, threat in front of goal, age, and clinical finishing, which is why Rodgers should swoop for him this summer.