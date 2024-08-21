It remains to be seen how busy Brendan Rodgers and his recruitment team will be at Celtic before the end of the summer transfer window next week.

The Hoops have made four permanent additions to the group so far, with Viljami Sinisalo, Kasper Schmeichel, Paulo Bernardo, and Adam Idah all coming through the door.

Idah and Bernardo were on loan at Parkhead last summer and were immediately pursued as permanent signings, whilst Sinisalo and Schmeichel have arrived to compete for the number one spot.

There could be a major departure from Glasgow this week, though, as The Scottish Sun reports that Brighton are in talks over a £25m+ deal to sign Matt O'Riley.

The report claims that a medical could take place before the weekend if the two teams can reach an agreement on the fee in the next few days.

This could bolster the club's pot of funds to work with between now and next Friday's deadline, which could allow Rodgers to make further additions in multiple positions.

The Scottish giants could yet dip into the market to improve their options in the wide areas and one of their reported targets may now be more attainable...

Celtic target wants to move

According to BBC Sport, Norwich City winger Abu Kamara has formally submitted a transfer request to the club ahead of next week's deadline.

The report claims that the England U20 international wants to complete a move away from Carrow Road this summer, with Hull City and Portsmouth mentioned as potential destinations.

Pink'Un journalist Paddy Davitt adds that there are currently no bids on the table for the left-footed wizard, and added that the Canaries do not have an interest in cashing in on him. However, it remains to be seen whether or not this transfer request will change their stance.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Celtic are one of the teams keeping tabs on the 21-year-old attacker's situation in Norfolk, ahead of a potential swoop for his services.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the Hoops are prepared to come in with an official offer for his services, now that Kamara has asked to move on from Norwich.

There is also no mention of how much the English Championship team would demand for their academy graduate, should any team come in with a bid.

If the Scottish Premiership champions do decide to pursue a move for Kamara, potentially based on this latest update, then Rodgers could unearth his next version of Nicolas Kuhn, who has enjoyed a strong start to the season.

Why Nicolas Kuhn is an important player for Celtic

The German winger joined the Hoops in January from Rapid Wien on a permanent basis and showed plenty of signs of promise in his first five months in Glasgow.

Kuhn produced two goals and two assists in 14 appearances and nine starts in the Premiership, which shows that he made a somewhat instant impact with four goal contributions in just nine starts.

His assist tally could also have been higher if his teammates had made the most of his impressive creativity, as the forward created five 'big chances' and made 18 key passes in the division.

It was an eye-catching start to his career with Celtic and he has now had a full pre-season ahead of his first full campaign with the Scottish giants.

Kuhn produced two goals and one assist in three pre-season matches, with all three of those contributions coming in a 4-3 win over Manchester City.

2024/25 Premiership Nicolas Kuhn Appearances 2 Goals 2 Assists 1 Key passes per game 1.0 Dribbles completed per game 2.0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 24-year-old talent has enjoyed a superb start to the Premiership season, with three goal contributions in two games.

The German wizard also scored and registered an assist in the 3-1 win over Hibernian in the League Cup on Sunday, which means that he has been directly involved in five goals in three competitive matches for the Hoops this term.

A left-footed right winger, Kuhn has excelled at drifting inside from a wide position to make things happen on his strong foot and Celtic could land a similar type of player by signing Kamara.

Why Abu Kamara could be Nicolas Kuhn 2.0

Just like the Celtic star, the England youth international is a left-footed forward who predominantly plays on the right side of the attack, although he can also play through the middle as a centre-forward or on the left wing.

This means that, whilst he may be an understudy to Kuhn at first, he can be utilised in a number of roles by Rodgers as a rotation option this season.

The 21-year-old whiz has only started one game for Norwich this season, against Stevenage in the League Cup, and contributed with a goal and an assist.

Last term, the Canaries academy graduate spent the year on loan with Portsmouth in League One and showcased his ability to make a big impact at the top end of the pitch as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

23/24 League One Abu Kamara Starts 37 Goals 8 Big chances created 8 Assists 10 Dribbles completed per game 1.2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kamara was directly involved in 18 goals in 37 starts for Pompey, which extended to 21 in 41 in all competitions - thanks to one assist in one League Cup start and two goals in three EFL Trophy starts.

The English youngster, who was dubbed "outstanding" by Portsmouth coach Jon Harley, has made fantastic first steps into senior football after an impressive academy career, with 31 goals and seven assists in 50 appearances for Norwich at U21 level.

These statistics show that Kamara has caught the eye as a scorer and a creator of goals at youth level, in League One, and in the League Cup this season for the Canaries.

He has adapted to each level he has played at so far and that bodes well for a possible move to Parkhead, which is why the talented youngster could end up being Kuhn 2.0 as another left-footed right winger who can consistently make things happen in the final third.