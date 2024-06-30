The summer transfer window is officially open for business and Celtic's recruitment team will be hard at work to make additions to the squad over the coming weeks.

Brendan Rodgers lifted two trophies in his first season back at Parkhead, securing the Scottish Premiership title and the SFA Cup, and will be looking to kick on and win more silverware next term.

Bringing in new players can help a team to improve in one position but it can also help other players to thrive if they have the right qualities to elevate their new teammates.

With that in mind, Rodgers could reignite Luis Palma on the left wing by signing a striker who has the quality to make the most of the forward's high level of chance creation.

Luis Palma's creative quality for Celtic

The Premiership champions snapped the Honduras international up from Aris last summer and he enjoyed a fantastic first half of the season.

He racked up an eye-catching tally of five goals and nine assists in 16 outings in the Scottish top-flight before the turn of the year, as the exciting forward showcased his ability to make a big impact in the final third.

Palma then followed that up with two goals and zero assists in 12 appearances in the division, which shows that there was a drop-off in production this year.

23/24 Premiership Luis Palma Appearances 28 Starts 18 Goals 7 Big chances created 14 Chances created 67 Assists 9 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, though, his lack of assists may have been a product of his teammates' wasteful finishing in the final third, as he only earned nine assists from 14 'big chances' created.

The striker Celtic could sign to reignite Luis Palma

Rodgers could now reignite Palma by securing a deal to sign reported transfer target Theo Bair from Motherwell to bolster the club's attacking options.

The Canada international has the potential to be a lethal partner for the Honduran magician based on his form in the Premiership during the 2023/24 campaign.

Bair, who manager Stuart Kettlewell claimed has "exciting" development still to go through, plundered 15 goals in the division last season, and only missed 11 'big chances'.

The 24-year-old ace, who earned a spot in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year, was clinical in front of goal and rarely passed up an opportunity to find the back of the net.

23/24 Premiership Theo Bair (Motherwell) Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) Appearances 38 38 Goals 15 14 Big chances missed 11 24 Conversion rate 21% 14% Aerial duel success rate 41% 26% Stats via Sofascore

Whereas, as you can see in the table above, Kyogo missed a staggering 24 'big chances' in the Premiership and scored fewer goals than the Motherwell star.

These statistics suggest that the 15-goal marksman would be far more likely to make the most of the high-quality 'big chances' that Palma has the ability to consistently create, based on their respective form last season.

Therefore, Rodgers could reignite the former Super League wizard by signing a centre-forward with the finishing nous to ensure that his creativity does not go to waste.