Celtic return to action in the Scottish Premiership later this week as they prepare to host Aberdeen in a top-of-the-table clash at Parkhead on Saturday.

The Hoops did not have a match last weekend, as it is currently the October international break, but did win their last game before that, beating Ross County 2-1 in Dingwall.

Brendan Rodgers' side have made a fantastic start to the 2024/25 league campaign, with seven wins and one goal conceded in their seven outings so far.

The only goal they have let in was a penalty from Ronan Vale against Ross County, as they kept six clean sheets in their first six Premiership games.

Celtic have also scored six goals in two matches in the Champions League, including a 5-1 win over Slovan, but were beaten 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The Scottish giants are aiming to secure multiple trophies this season, after winning the SFA Cup and the Premiership last term, and they will need their star players to step up to the mark.

One player who has stepped up for the Hoops so far this term is German forward Nicolas Kuhn, who has emerged as a key figure for Rodgers at the top end of the pitch.

Nicolas Kuhn's career with Celtic

The Northern Irish head coach swooped to sign the former Bayern Munich and Ajax youth prospect from Rapid Vienna for a reported fee of £3m in the January transfer window at the start of this year.

During the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, the left-footed magician had produced two goals and five assists in 16 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 24-year-old whiz had not proven himself to be an outstanding goalscorer or an extraordinary creator of goals in Austria, but Celtic decided to gamble on his potential.

Kuhn then scored two goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances in the Premiership during the second half of the season, as he settled into life in Glasgow.

With a pre-season under his belt, the German sensation has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the 2024/25 campaign, with a return of six goals and eight assists in 11 matches in all competitions.

24/25 Premiership Nicolas Kuhn Appearances 7 Sofascore rating 7.74 Goals 3 Assists 4 Big chances created 4 Dribbles completed per game 2.0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Celtic forward has been in terrific form in the Premiership - averaging a goal contribution per game - and has offered excitement to supporters with goals, assists, and dribbles.

These statistics show that the winger is well on his way to being a superstar for Rodgers at Parkhead, which shows that the club played a masterclass by investing in his potential last January.

Celtic could now repeat that blinder by swooping for another winger from the Austrian Bundesliga when the January transfer window opens for business at the start of 2025 - William Boving.

Celtic learn price for William Boving

It was recently reported by 67HailHail that the Hoops have been mentioned as having a possible interest in Sturm Graz attacker William Boving ahead of the next window.

The outlet added that his name has been 'doing the rounds' in Celtic circles and that the club appears to have been alerted by his strong form for the Austrian side this season.

However, 67HailHail claimed that teams from Germany and Italy, presumably in the top-flight but it was unspecified, are also interested in signing the 21-year-old ace - showing that he is in-demand ahead of the next window.

The report revealed that the player may not have much of an interest in moving to Scotland as the next step in his career, which also means that the Hoops would potentially need to persuade him to make a switch to Glasgow.

67HailHail also outlined how much it would cost to tempt Sturm Graz into cashing in on the Danish whiz. It was reported that it would take a fee of £7m+ to secure a deal for the talented youngster, and it remains to be seen whether or not Celtic would be willing to spend that much money in January.

The Scottish giants could, however, repeat the masterclass they played with Kuhn by swooping for another Austrian Bundesliga winger in a January transfer window in an attempt to bolster their squad.

Why Celtic should sign William Boving

At the age of 21, Boving would come in as a player with the potential to improve throughout his career with Celtic, rather than arriving as the finished article.

He could use the second half of the season, as Kuhn did, to settle into life in Scotland before aiming to hit the ground running in the 2025/26 campaign after a full pre-season in Glasgow.

The Danish gem has shown promise in his performances for Sturm Graz so far this season, with one assist in two Champions League outings and strong displays in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Boving, who scored 24 goals in 37 games for Copenhagen at U19 level, has racked up 11 goals and 11 assists in 81 matches for Sturm Graz to date.

24/25 Austrian Bundesliga William Boving Appearances 8 Starts 7 Goals 1 Big chances created 4 Assists 3 Key passes per game 1.8 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, he has showcased his creative quality in the Bundesliga this term, with four 'big chances' created in seven starts.

Like Kuhn, Boving is yet to hit his stride as a goalscorer at senior level but his outstanding form for Copenhagen's academy as a scorer suggests that the potential is there for him to develop into a regular goalscorer if Celtic can help him to flourish in Scotland.

Meanwhile, the Sturm Graz star has already emerged as a big creative threat for his side, as Kuhn had for Rapid Vienna, and could provide an immediate boost to the Hoops in that regard.

Therefore, Rodgers could repeat the masterclass he played with the German forward by swooping for another Austrian Bundesliga starlet in January.