Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers appears to be a busy man this month as the Northern Irishman looks to bolster his playing squad throughout the January transfer window.

FootballScotland reporter Mark Hendry recently claimed that the Hoops are hoping to add a winger, a left-back, and a centre-forward to the group before the end of the month.

The window opened for business at the start of last week and the Scottish giants are yet to make their first addition. However, they are closing in on a swoop for Rapid Wien forward Nicolas Kuhn.

Hendry reported that the Bhoys 'expect' to land a deal for the German attacker, which would then leave the club in need of a left-back and a striker.

Current Scottish Premiership top six (via Sofascore) Team Position Matches played Points Celtic 1 22 54 Rangers 2 20 46 Hearts 3 21 36 Kilmarnock 4 22 31 St Mirren 5 22 29 Hibernian 6 20 25

Celtic are currently top of the Scottish Premiership table and could be looking to bolster their side to ensure that they secure the title at the end of the campaign.

One striker who could be brought in to add to Rodgers' firepower is reported transfer target Lawrence Shankland, who could be a lethal partner for Luis Palma at the top end of the pitch.

Celtic transfer news - Lawrence Shankland

Journalist Graeme Bailey revealed at the start of the month that Celtic are considering a swoop to sign the Scotland international in January.

The accompanying report from HITC, however, revealed that there is plenty of competition to secure his signature and it could, therefore, be a difficult one for the club to complete.

Everton, Sheffield United, Burnley, and Crystal Palace from the Premier League are said to be keen on the Hearts captain, whilst Championship sides Southampton, Middlesbrough, and Hull are also interested in him.

Football Insider claimed in December that Hearts are prepared to demand a fee of at least £3m for their skipper, and it remains to be seen whether or not Celtic are prepared to pay that for the centre-forward.

The outlet added that Glasgow Rangers have been keeping tabs on the Scottish number nine but the £3m valuation looks set to park their interest until the summer, for financial reasons.

If the Hoops are able to win the race for his signature over the coming weeks, Rodgers could land a lethal partner for Palma in the final third due to his terrific goalscoring quality to go along with the winger's outstanding creativity.

Luis Palma's season in numbers

The Bhoys snapped the impressive forward up from Greek side Aris during the summer transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and he has been a revelation so far.

It has not taken him any time to adapt to Scottish football as the talented whiz hit the ground running at Parkhead and established himself as a key player for the former Leicester manager.

He has been a decent scoring option for Rodgers with five goals in 17 Premiership matches to date. Only David Turnbull (seven), Kyogo Furuhashi (eight), and Matt O'Riley (ten) have scored more than him within the squad.

The 23-year-old ace also showcased his offensive skills on the biggest stage with two goals in four starts in the Champions League earlier this term.

Palma's biggest strength, however, has been his creativity. The right-footed magician has produced nine assists and 3.4 key passes per match across his 17 league outings, to go along with 11 'big chances' created for his teammates.

23/24 Scottish Premiership Luis Palma Squad rank (via WhoScored) Assists Nine 1st Key passes per game 3.4 1st Dribbles completed per game 2.1 1st Goals Five 4th Shots per game 2.8 2nd

Meanwhile, no other Celtic player has racked up more than seven assists or provided more than 2.6 key passes over game in the Premiership this season.

These statistics suggest that the Honduras international has been the club's most-creative forward so far this term and the most likely player to unpick an opposition defence.

Therefore, Palma could be the perfect player for a new centre-forward to play alongside as he has the quality to consistently create high-quality chances for them to find the back of the net with.

The statistics that show Shankland could be lethal for Celtic

Shankland could be a lethal striker at Parkhead with the current Celtic star's help based on his impressive form for Hearts over the last 18 months.

Last season, the 28-year-old marksman plundered an eye-catching 24 goals and four assists in 37 appearances and 33 Premiership starts for the Jam Tarts.

He has proven that his sublime return in front of goal last term was not a flash in the pan. The £3m-rated forward is currently the top scorer in the Scottish top-flight with 13 goals.

23/24 Premiership Lawrence Shankland Kyogo Furuhashi Appearances 21 22 Goals 13 Eight Big chances missed Five 12 Shots on target per game 1.4 0.8

These statistics suggest that Celtic would be bringing in a proven scorer at this level and someone who has outperformed Rodgers' current number nine - Kyogo - both in terms of goals and efficiency when it comes to taking 'big chances'.

Therefore, the former Dundee United finisher would not waste as many big chances in front of goal as the Japan international has, which could result in Palma being rewarded with more assists for his fantastic creativity.

Journalist Philip West hailed Shankland as a "big game player" and that is backed up by his record this season. The Hearts captain has scored twice - in separate matches - against Celtic and once against Rangers in the Premiership.

He also produced a moment of magic, as shown in the video above, in the 93rd minute of the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian to secure a 1-0 win for his side.

This shows that the Scottish ace is built for the big occasion and, therefore, has the mentality required to be a success in a pressured environment at Paradise as the experienced forward can step up in big games to be a difference-maker.

Having a winger as brilliant as Palma on the left of him at the top end of the pitch would also mean that he would get the opportunities that he needs in front of goal to be a sublime number nine for the Hoops, which is why Rodgers must push to land his signature before the end of the month.