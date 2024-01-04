The January transfer window officially opened for business on Monday and Celtic could look to use this month to bolster their playing squad.

Brendan Rodgers has already seen his side knocked out of the League Cup and the Champions League, which means that the Scottish Premiership and SFA Cup are his only priorities over the next five months.

The Northern Irish head coach could dip into the market over the next few weeks to give his team the best possible chance of collecting silverware in May.

One player who has been linked with a move to Parkhead is Liverpool left-back Owen Beck, who was recently recalled from his loan with Dundee.

DaveOCKOP recently reported that the Hoops and Rangers are both ready to battle it out to land him on loan if the Reds decide to sanction another temporary exit for him this month.

Rodgers could now land a big upgrade on current Celtic left-back Greg Taylor by securing a deal for the talented young Welshman before the end of the window.

Taylor's season in numbers

The Scotland international has been a regular starter for the Bhoys down the left flank with a start in all 22 of the club's Premiership matches.

He has showcased his attacking quality with one goal, one assist, and 1.9 key passes per game for the Hoops to provide support for Luis Palma down that side.

Taylor has completed 0.6 dribbles per match and this does not suggest that the Hoops ace is consistently looking to drive his team up the pitch.

The 26-year-old battler has also made 2.1 tackles and interceptions combined per clash and won 50% of his physical duels in the Scottish top-flight.

The statistics that show why Beck could be an upgrade on Taylor

Meanwhile, Beck spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Dundee in the Premiership and proved himself to be a fantastic performer at that level.

He started 17 matches for the Scottish side and contributed as an attacking threat with two goals, two assists, and 2.0 key passes per game, to go along with 1.4 completed dribbles per clash.

When you consider that Dundee have scored 31 fewer goals than Celtic and only have five league wins this season, it is remarkable that Beck has outperformed Taylor in the final third from a left-back position. Imagine the impact he could have with the dominance that Rodgers' side have in matches.

The 21-year-old dynamo, who was once praised as being "fantastic" by U23s coach Barry Lewtas, also caught the eye defensively with 4.2 tackles and interceptions per game and a duel success rate of 55%.

These statistics suggest that the £2.8k-per-week whiz could offer more as a defender in comparison to the current Celtic left-back - Taylor.

Whilst his increased output of tackles and interceptions could be put down to the aforementioned disparity in quality between the two clubs, Beck still boasts a higher success rate in his defensive duels and could, therefore, be more efficient at the back.

This is why Rodgers could land an upgrade on Taylor by landing Beck on loan from his former club, as the Welsh youngster could provide more quality at both ends of the pitch.