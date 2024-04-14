Celtic still have plenty to play for before the end of the 2023/24 campaign as they bid to avoid a trophyless season on Brendan Rodgers' return to the club.

The Northern Irish boss was brought back to Parkhead for a second spell in the dugout last summer and is currently in danger of failing to win a trophy this term.

However, the Hoops are in the Scottish Premiership title race with Rangers, and are currently top of the division, and have an SFA Cup semi-final clash with Aberdeen next weekend.

This means that Rodgers could still lift two pieces of silverware by the end of the season if the Scottish giants enjoy a successful next few weeks.

Focus will then turn to how the Bhoys can improve their playing squad in the upcoming summer transfer window, and work appears to already be underway on that front as the club have been linked with an interest in a talented attacking midfielder from England.

Celtic's interest in exciting Championship midfielder

According to a recent report from Football Scotland, the Hoops are keeping tabs on Coventry City number ten Callum O'Hare, who currently plays in the Championship down south.

The outlet claimed that Celtic have a 'genuine' interest in the former Aston Villa academy graduate, and could speak to his representatives at the end of the season to discuss a possible move to Parkhead.

It is, however, stated that a number of clubs in England, in the Premier League and the Championship, are also interested in securing his services and have put forward 'hefty' proposals in an attempt to convince him to join them.

In March, The Sun claimed that Southampton, Fulham, and Everton are all keen on the talented whiz, with the latter two both currently sitting in the English top-flight.

The outlet also revealed that O'Hare has snubbed the chance to put pen to paper on a contract extension with his current club, which would make him a free agent at the end of the campaign.

His current deal is due to expire this summer and that would allow Celtic, or any of the other interested parties, to snap him up for nothing ahead of next season.

Rodgers must now work hard to convince the 25-year-old wizard to reject interest from other teams in England and to make the move up to Scotland to compete for trophies with the Hoops.

O'Hare could be an exciting signing to partner fellow mercurial midfielder Matt O'Riley in Glasgow, should Celtic keep hold of the Danish dynamo.

Matt O'Riley's exceptional Premiership performances

The former MK Dons star has been in sublime form in the Premiership so far this season as both a scorer and a creator of goals from a central midfield position.

No other Celtic player has matched his tally of 13 league goals in the division thus far, whilst his return of 11 assists is also two more than any of his teammates have managed.

The 23-year-old maestro has been directly involved in 24 goals in 33 appearances for the Hoops in the league, and has created 12 'big chances' and made 2.4 key passes per game for his side in those outings.

Matt O'Riley's characteristics (last two seasons) Strengths Weaknesses Key passes (very strong) N/A Taking set-pieces (strong) N/A Dribbling (strong) N/A Passing (strong) N/A Through balls (strong) N/A Via WhoScored

As you can see in the table above, the Denmark international does not have many, if any, weak points in his game and has been outstanding at creating chances, dribbling past opponents, and taking set-pieces for Rodgers, and Ange Postecoglou before him.

The left-footed magician's performances, however, have not gone unnoticed elsewhere as Leeds United have been linked with an interest in the talented gem.

A reported price tag of £25m has been slapped on O'Riley's head and it remains to be seen whether or not any team is willing to come in and pay that for the former Fulham youngster to snap him up from Parkhead this summer.

If Celtic can keep hold of their star performer in midfield, though, then they could land him an exciting attacking partner in the middle of the park by securing a deal to sign O'Hare on a free transfer ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Why Celtic should sign Callum O'Hare

Rodgers could strike gold for the Scottish giants with a move for the Coventry star because the manager could sign him for nothing and help the ace to thrive on the pitch before being sold on for a big profit further down the line.

EFL pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer claimed, in March, that O'Hare would be worth between £8m and £10m in the current market, if he had a decent contract that was not about to expire in the summer.

This suggests that Celtic could acquire a valuable asset for £0 if they secure his services, as they could immediately have a player worth up to £10m, who they could sell in a future window, if they sign him to a three or four-year contract.

The 25-year-old whiz, who Palmer claimed has had an "outstanding" season, missed 37 matches for Coventry due to a knee injury from December 2022 to October 2023, which left him playing catch-up earlier this term.

However, he has battled back to full fitness and enjoyed an impressive campaign with Mark Robins' side, showcasing his quality in possession at that level.

Callum O'Hare vs forwards 23/24 Championship (per 90) Rank Shot-creating actions (4.00) Top 4% Pass accuracy (84.8%) Top 1% Progressive passes (6.57) Top 1% Progressive carries (2.69) Top 6% Successful take-ons (1.09) Top 19% Stats via FBref

As you can see in the table above, the £8.4k-per-week maestro ranks highly among forwards in the Championship in a host of progressive metrics, which shows that he can consistently progress the ball into dangerous areas whilst retaining a high pass completion rate.

The right-footed star has also chipped in with six goals and three assists in 16 league starts for Coventry, which is more than one goal contribution every other start on average.

O'Hare, who has been clinical in front of goal with six strikes from 3.95 xG (Expected Goals), is a terrific operator on the ball, who can contribute with goals, assists, and progressive play.

This is why he could be an exciting player to partner with the magical O'Riley, as they could both be a joy to watch with their play in possession, and why Celtic could strike gold with him as his attacking displays could then make him an attractive option to sell for a profit further down the line - per Palmer's valuation of him.