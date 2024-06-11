Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers could look to make some alterations to his playing squad in the upcoming summer transfer window, which officially opens for business this month.

The Hoops boss brought in a host of new signings during the 2023/24 campaign, including the likes of Adam Idah, Nicolas Kuhn, Paulo Bernardo, and Luis Palma, but not all of his additions were a roaring success.

Nine of his signings throughout the season failed to finish the Scottish Premiership season inside the top 11 for minutes played for the club, which suggests that a host of his additions did not make an instantly big impact at Parkhead.

One of the players who did struggle in his first year in Glasgow was central defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, who was once lauded as "exciting" by Rodgers, and he has now been linked with an early exit from Scotland.

Mounting interest in Gustaf Lagerbielke

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, via Football Scotland, Serie A side Lecce are preparing a swoop to sign the Sweden international this summer.

The report claims that they attempted to snap him up during the January transfer window but his wages were too big for them to cover, even as part of a loan deal.

However, this latest update states that they are now ready to launch another bid to sign the 24-year-old colossus from Paradise, although there is no mention of whether they are looking for a loan or a permanent transfer.

It does reveal, though, that recently-relegated Frosinone, who finished 18th in the Serie A this season, are set to 'rival' them in the race to land Lagerbielke, despite dropping down to the second tier this summer.

Whether it is a loan or permanent move, it seems unlikely that Celtic would be able to recoup more than the £3m they paid Elfsborg to sign him last year, given he only started four league games this season.

How this could cost Brendan Rodgers millions

Sending Lagerbielke away from the club, either on loan, or for £3m or less, could cost Rodgers millions if the centre-back linked with Celtic is brought in as his replacement.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that the Hoops are keeping tabs on Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham, who is valued at a whopping £8m by the Premier League side.

23/24 season Chris Mepham (Premier League) Gustaf Lagerbielke (Premiership) Appearances 10 7 Pass accuracy 83% 85% Tackles + interceptions per game 1.9 1.7 Ball recoveries per game 3.1 4.9 Ground duel success rate 37% 87% Aerial duel success rate 60% 66% Goals conceded whilst on the pitch 16 0

As you can see in the table above, both centre-backs rarely played for their respective clubs at league level last term but one appeared to perform significantly better than the other.

Celtic did not concede a single goal during Lagerbielke's time on the pitch in any of his seven appearances, compared to Bournemouth's 16 during Mepham's ten outings, and he dominated opposition players in physical duels.

These statistics do not suggest that the Hoops should be going out and splashing out an £8m fee on the Wales international after allowing the Swedish titan to leave.

It could cost the club millions, at least £5m more if they break even on Lagerbielke, to sign a player who does not appear to be an immediate upgrade on the former Elfsborg star, which is why this could be a big blunder by Rodgers.