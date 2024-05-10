Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action once again on Saturday afternoon as they play host to their closest rivals at Parkhead in the Old Firm.

The Hoops have a chance to all but secure the top-flight title for the third season running as a win would see them move six points clear with two games left to play.

That would leave their rivals needing to win both of their last two matches and the Bhoys would have to lose both of their outings, having only lost three of their 35 league clashes so far.

Brendan Rodgers' side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Hearts in Glasgow last time out, as Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice and Matt O'Riley netted from the penalty spot.

Despite that emphatic victory, the Northern Irish boss could still make some changes from his starting XI against the Jam Tarts. With this in mind, here is FFC's predicted Celtic lineup for this clash with Rangers...

1 Joe Hart

Between the sticks, there is no glaring reason for the head coach to drop former England international Joe Hart from the starting XI in what looks set to be his penultimate Old Firm clash.

The meeting with Rangers in the SFA Cup final at Hampden Park is set to be his final derby clash before his retirement, whilst this game on Saturday will be his last one at Parkhead.

2 Alistair Johnston

At right-back, Canada international Alistair Johnston should retain his place in the lineup ahead of Scotland international and academy graduate Anthony Ralston.

The 25-year-old star has the quality to provide an attacking threat from the full-back position, with nine 'big chances' created and four assists in 30 Premiership matches this season.

3 Cameron Carter-Vickers

There is little doubt that Cameron Carter-Vickers will be named in the starting XI for this clash with Rangers after the USA international's colossal showing last time out against Hearts.

The former Tottenham Hotspur enforcer made five clearances, two interceptions, one tackle, and one huge block to stop the Jam Tarts from finding the back of the net.

4 Liam Scales

Liam Scales could continue his pairing with Carter-Vickers at centre-back for Celtic, after both players were named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

The Ireland international offers a left-footed balance to the team in possession on the left side of the pairing that the right-footed Stephen Welsh, Maik Nawrocki, and Gustaf Lagerbielke do not.

5 Greg Taylor

Greg Taylor is Celtic's only senior left-back option, as Alexandro Bernabei was allowed to leave on loan earlier this term, and that makes him a simple selection for the manager.

The Scottish full-back, like Johnston, has created nine 'big chances' and registered four assists in the Premiership so far this season, which speaks to the attacking thrust he can provide down the left flank.

6 Tomoki Iwata

The first change to the starting XI could come at the base of the midfield set-up for Rodgers as Tomoki Iwata could replace Japan international Reo Hatate.

FFC suggested that Rodgers should drop the central midfielder down to the bench after he lost possession 25 times and lost all six of his duels against Hearts.

Iwata, who has only lost possession 5.1 times per game on average in the Premiership, is more reliable in possession and offers more physicality off the ball, with a duel success rate of 51% in the division this term.

This means that the 27-year-old ace could be a better option for this huge game against Rangers, as Hatate's loose play on the ball and struggles with the physical side of the game could cost them in a tight contest.

7 Callum McGregor

Another player who should keep their place in the starting XI is the captain Callum McGregor after his strong performance against Hearts last time out.

The Scotland international won seven of his nine duels against the Jam Tarts, to go along with a fantastic pass completion rate of 92% in the middle of the park.

8 Matt O'Riley

Matt O'Riley should start in the Hoops midfield for this big clash with Rangers alongside the skipper McGregor and Japanese ace Iwata at the base of the trio.

The Denmark international has been in fine form as an attacking force throughout the Premiership campaign, racking up 14 goals and 12 assists so far.

9 Daizen Maeda

The second change to the starting XI should come on the right of the attacking trio as Daizen Maeda should be unleashed ahead of Nicolas Kuhn.

Although the Japanese dynamo typically plays on the left of the three, the form of the player who we will later predict to make the XI means that he should be brought in on the right.

Kuhn managed one key pass and zero shots against Hearts and has gone five Premiership games without a goal or an assist to show for his efforts.

Maeda, who was once hailed as "incredible" by Rodgers, scored in the opening minute against Rangers at Ibrox and won an eye-catching six tackles on the wing.

The hard-working forward should, therefore, be unleashed from the start on Saturday as Kuhn has not been in productive form, whilst the Japanese whiz recently stepped up to the mark against the Gers.

10 Kyogo Furuhashi

In the number nine position, Kyogo Furuhashi should keep his place after an impressive display against Hearts last time out in the league for the Hoops.

The Japan international positioned himself perfectly to score a header from Hatate's cross to make it 1-0 before beautifully connecting with O'Riley's ball over the top to finish into the bottom corner on the volley for his second.

Adam Idah has scored seven goals in 12 Premiership starts for Celtic, including one off the bench against Rangers at Ibrox, and could be kept as a super sub option for Rodgers.

11 James Forrest

Finally, James Forrest should start once again on the left flank after FFC published an article explaining that the winger should now be undroppable due to his recent form for the Scottish giants.

He has produced four goals and one assist in his last seven appearances in all competitions for the club, which is why Rodgers should keep him in the XI on the left and start Maeda on the right.