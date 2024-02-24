Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action once again this weekend as they travel away from Glasgow to take on Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday.

The Hoops are now in a title race with their closest rivals and every match is vital at the moment, as they are currently two points off the top of the table, including this clash.

Brendan Rodgers will surely be looking for a reaction from his players after they dropped two points against Kilmarnock at Parkhead last time out in the top-flight.

A stoppage time equaliser from David Watson secured a point for the away side, after Kyogo Furuhashi had opened the scoring in the first half, and that provided Rangers with a chance to leapfrog them in the table.

Rodgers could now look to make some alterations to the starting XI that lined up against Kilmarnock last weekend. With this in mind, here is our predicted Celtic line-up to take to Fir Park on Sunday...

1 Joe Hart

Starting off between the sticks, Joe Hart could keep his place between the sticks once again as he bids to end his playing career with another trophy.

The former England international officially announced on Thursday that he will be retiring at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, upon the expiry of his current contract with the club.

2 Anthony Ralston

At right-back, Anthony Ralston could start after an impressive display down the flank against Kilmarnock, in spite of the poor result, last weekend.

The Scottish full-back provided the assist for Kyogo's opening goal and showcased his defensive prowess by winning nine of his 14 duels on the ground and in the air.

3 Maik Nawrocki

The first change to the starting XI could come at the heart of the defence. Summer signing Maik Nawrocki could slot in on the right side of the centre-back pairing to replace Stephen Welsh.

Celtic's Polish colossus has only played seven matches in the Premiership this season but has caught the eye with his physicality in duels on the ground - winning 65% of his contests.

Welsh, on the other hand, has lost a staggering 80% of his ground duels in the top-flight this term, including 100% (1/1) against Kilmarnock, which suggests that opposition attackers have found it too easy to get the better of him on the deck.

Nawrocki could, therefore, come in to start against Motherwell to provide a solid presence at the back to protect Hart's clean sheet on Sunday.

4 Liam Scales

Alongside the former Legia Warsaw star, the Hoops could stick with Ireland international Liam Scales on the left side of the centre-back partnership.

The 25-year-old enforcer has won 65% of his duels and completed 88% of his attempted passes across 24 Premiership appearances this season.

5 Greg Taylor

Greg Taylor started the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock last weekend and the Scotland international should keep his place at left-back ahead of Alexandro Bernabei.

The 26-year-old dynamo has provided a big creative threat down the flank for the Scottish giants so far this season, with seven 'big chances' created in the Premiership - only Luis Palma (12) has created more within the Hoops squad.

6 Callum McGregor

At the base of the midfield, Callum McGregor should start once again as he has been an ever-present for the Bhoys in the Premiership this term.

The Celtic captain has been a reliable presence in possession for his side with a pass success rate of 92% and 1.6 key passes per game for his teammates.

7 Matt O'Riley

Alongside the Scotland international, Danish maestro Matt O'Riley could start and look to add to his impressive tally of goals and assists this season.

The former Fulham prospect has already racked up ten goals and seven assists in 25 Premiership appearances for the Hoops so far this term.

8 Paulo Bernardo

The second change to the XI could with Paulo Bernardo being brought back in to start, which would see Irish striker Adam Idah dropped to the bench.

Celtic's deadline day loan signing from Norwich City was starved of service - registering zero shot attempts against Kilmarnock - last time out and Rodgers could bring in Bernardo to add more creativity to the midfield, instead of packing the team with two strikers.

The Portuguese midfielder, who was once described as "press-resistant" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has created three 'big chances' in nine league starts for his team this season.

9 Nicolas Kuhn

The third and final change that could be made to the starting XI could come on the right side of the attacking front three as Nicolas Kuhn could come in for Daizen Maeda.

23/24 Premiership Daizen Maeda Appearances 19 Goals Three Assists Two Big chances missed Eight Big chances created Four Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Japan international has been far from consistent in the final third as he has failed to provide goals or assists on a regular basis.

Whereas, Kuhn created 11 'big chances' and registered five assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances for Rapid Wien before Celtic swooped to sign him during the January transfer window.

The German winger could, therefore, provide a greater creative presence on the right flank to split open the opposition's defence and avoid a repeat of the lack of quality service for the front players last weekend.

10 Kyogo Furuhashi

Bernardo coming in for Idah would allow Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi to move up into the lone striker position after his goal against Kilmarnock.

The 29-year-old marksman has scored two goals in his last two games and is currently on nine Premiership goals for the season, and could move into double figures with a strike against Motherwell on Sunday.

11 Luis Palma

Finally, Honduras international Luis Palma could keep his place on the left side of the attack as he has the attacking quality to punish teams at his best.

The summer signing from Greek side Aris FC has racked up an eye-catching five goals and nine assists in 17 Premiership starts since his move to the club.

He currently tops the squad in the league for assists (nine), big chances created (12), and key passes per game (3.0), which speaks to his impressive creative quality.