Celtic are back in action once again in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday as they travel away from Glasgow to take on Hearts at Tynecastle.

The Hoops head into this match off the back of a staggering 7-1 win over Dundee at Parkhead on Wednesday night, which was their second win in succession.

Brendan Rodgers' side are competing for the top-flight title with their closest rivals and know that every single match is vitally important as any dropped points could cost them by the end of the season.

The Scottish giants now come up against Hearts, who recently lost 5-0 to Rangers, and will be hoping to make it three straight league wins.

Rodgers could make some changes to the starting XI that hammered Dundee in order to avoid fatigue amid the busy fixture list, and with internationals coming up.

With that in mind, here is FFC's predicted Celtic line-up to take on Hearts in the capital this weekend...

1 Joe Hart

Joe Hart, who is set to retire at the end of the season, should start in goal for the Hoops. He has started 27 of their 28 league matches so far this term, which shows that the 36-year-old veteran is the firm first-choice option between the sticks for Rodgers.

2 Alistair Johnston

At right-back, Alistair Johnston should line-up in the defence after an exceptiona performance against Dundee on Wednesday night, which led to FFC hailing him as one of the stars of the game.

The Canada international had 156 touches of the ball - more than any other player on the pitch - and assisted Adam Idah for the second time in as many matches.

Johnston bombed down the right flank and whipped a fantastic cross in for the Ireland international to head past Trevor Carson, which made it 2-0 at the time.

3 Stephen Welsh

On the right side of the defence, Rodgers could manage Cameron Carter-Vickers' fitness with three games in one week after his injury issues.

The USA international only played 59 minutes against Dundee but it remains to be seen whether or not he can start two games in quick succession yet, which is why Stephen Welsh could slot in - with Maik Nawrocki out injured.

23/24 Premiership Celtic with Carter-Vickers Celtic without Carter-Vickers Matches 16 12 Wins 13 Eight Draws Two Three Losses One One Clean sheets Six Five Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, Celtic have struggled when Carter-Vickers has not had any involvement in a match - with more dropped points from fewer games without him - and that is why they must manage him carefully.

There is no need to rush him into regular action too soon, particularly with his hamstring injury earlier this term, and risk more time on the treatment table, which is why he could be used off the bench - as was the case against Motherwell recently - on Sunday.

4 Liam Scales

Alongside the former Tottenham Hotspur defender, Liam Scales could line up on the left side of the central defensive pairing for the Scottish giants.

The left-footed defender has started 26 league matches and won 64% of his duels, which shows that opposition attackers have found it difficult to get the better of him.

5 Greg Taylor

Greg Taylor is another player who should keep their position in the team after the Scotland international produced a phenomenal display on Wednesday.

The former Kilmarnock star showcased his attacking quality with two assists and a goal, which came after an assist against Motherwell in the previous match.

6 Callum McGregor

The captain - Callum McGregor - should line up again in the middle of the park as he has started all 28 of the club's Premiership matches this season, and scored against Dundee.

7 Paulo Bernardo

The second change to the starting XI could come in midfield. Tomoki Iwata could be dropped, for rotation reasons, to provide Paulo Bernardo with an opportunity to play.

Iwata was composed and controlled in possession, with a 94% pass accuracy, against Dundee but the Portuguese gem, who has scored two goals and provided two assists in nine league starts, could provide more attacking intent.

The "tenacious" - as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango - whiz could be motivated to showcase his qualities after watching on as the team hammered Dundee on Wednesday.

8 Matt O'Riley

The third and final midfield spot should go to Matt O'Riley after the Denmark international ran the show for Celtic alongside Johnston earlier this week.

He assisted Carter-Vickers' opening goal and Daizen Maeda's strike. The former Fulham prospect also got himself on the scoresheet with a diving header during the first half.

9 Hyun-jun Yang

Hyun-jun Yang could keep his place in the starting XI after two assists in his last two appearances for Celtic. He set up Luis Palma against Motherwell and Daniel Kelly against Dundee with crosses into the box.

The 21-year-old speedster may want to finally nail down a regular place in the starting XI as he has only started eight of his 20 league outings so far this term.

10 Adam Idah

Another player who should retain their position in the side is Ireland international Adam Idah, who has enjoyed a terrific start to life at Celtic.

The 23-year-old whiz has scored five goals and provided one assist in five Premiership appearances, including three starts, since his deadline day loan from Norwich City.

11 Luis Palma

The final change to the starting XI could come on the left side of the attack. Daizen Maeda could drop out of the line-up - despite scoring against Dundee - to make way for Luis Palma.

Whilst he scored in the 7-1 win, the Japan international has only produced two goals and one assist in his last 16 Premiership appearances for Celtic.

Maeda did not create any chances for his teammates on the night and Rodgers may want more creativity against the third-best defence in the division.

Palma has assisted nine goals and created 12 'big chances' in 23 Premiership appearances since his move from Aris last summer, which suggests that he has far more to offer than the Japanese winger in that regard.