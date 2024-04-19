Celtic have a chance to book a place in the final of the SFA Cup on Saturday as they face Aberdeen at Hampden Park in the semi-finals of the competition.

The Hoops turn their attention away from the Scottish Premiership, in which they currently sit top of the tree, for this clash with the Dons in Glasgow this weekend.

They won 3-0 against St Mirren in their last game, which came in the league, thanks to goals from Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Adam Idah.

However, Brendan Rodgers could rotate his team and offer opportunities to other players to ensure that he makes the most of his squad ahead of the run-in to the end of the season.

Therefore, the Northern Irish head coach could make some changes to the starting XI that was selected against St Mirren last time out, and here is FFC's predicted Celtic lineup to take to the field on Saturday.

1 Joe Hart

Starting off between the sticks, Joe Hart has been the manager's first-choice throughout the season and should start once again in goal as he looks to cap off his playing career with another cup trophy.

2 Alistair Johnston

At right-back, Alistair Johnston should start and look to provide an attacking threat down the flank, as he has done in recent weeks with his superb crossing ability.

He has provided four assists in his last seven league appearances for Celtic and will be looking to supply the forwards with quality service into the box.

3 Cameron Carter-Vickers

Celtic's man mountain at the back, Cameron Carter-Vickers, should start and command the backline with his towering presence to the left of Johnston.

The USA international has won 69% of his duels across 21 appearances in the Premiership this season, which speaks to how dominant he is against opposition players in physical battles.

4 Maik Nawrocki

Former Legia Warsaw star Maik Nawrocki could be handed another opportunity to impress at the heart of the defence next to Carter-Vickers, after his start against St Mirren.

The Polish defender, who started in place of the injured Liam Scales, won five of his seven duels and completed 93% of his attempted passes in 64 minutes last time out.

5 Greg Taylor

Alexandro Bernabei's departure in March has left Greg Taylor as the only natural, senior, left-back option for Rodgers, which is why he should start once again against Aberdeen.

6 Callum McGregor

The first change to the starting XI could come at the base of the midfield, with captain Callum McGregor returning to the lineup to replace Tomoki Iwata.

Recently returning from an Achilles injury, the Scotland international could be selected for his leadership in the middle of the park for this big semi-final clash at Hampden.

Iwata also did his chances of retaining his place in the XI few favours against St Mirren as he lost three of his five duels, failed to create any chances, and made just one tackle with zero interceptions.

7 Paulo Bernardo

Another alteration to the lineup could come in midfield next to McGregor. Hatate, who scored last time out with a sumptuous outside the foot finish, is recently back from injury and could be rotated out for Paulo Bernardo.

The Portuguese midfielder, who is on loan from Benfica, has two goals and one assist in his last four appearances for club and country in all competitions.

He could, therefore, provide an attacking spark from midfield, to replace the Japan international, and that would allow Rodgers to give Hatate a rest, rather than overworking him after his calf injuries.

8 Matt O'Riley

Matt O'Riley should keep his place in the middle of the park as he has been a terrific performer for Celtic throughout the campaign and could be the match-winner.

The Denmark international has produced a stunning 13 goals and 11 assists in 32 Premiership appearances this season, which shows that the left-footed magician has the quality to cause huge problems for opposition defences with his quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

9 Nicolas Kuhn

On the right side of the attack, Nicolas Kuhn should keep his place in the starting XI as the January signing from Austrian side Rapid Wien has been in superb form of late.

The German winger has scored one goal, provided two assists, made 11 key passes, and created four 'big chances' in his last five appearances for the club in all competitions, and could look to be a creator for his team on Saturday.

10 Adam Idah

The third alteration to the lineup could come in the number nine position as Norwich City loanee Adam Idah could be selected ahead of Kyogo Furuhashi.

Idah, whose ability has been described as "incredible" by Rodgers, has produced two goals and one assist in his last three appearances off the bench for the Hoops, with goals against Rangers and St Mirren in the last two outings.

Whereas, Kyogo had one goal, zero assists, and three 'big chances' missed as a starter in those three matches, which suggests that the Bhoys could improve their team by dropping the Japanese forward to unleash the Ireland international in his place.

The 6 foot 3 centre-forward has scored seven goals and provided two assists in ten league outings for the Scottish giants so far, and could be handed the chance to fire Celtic to a cup final as a starter against Aberdeen on Saturday.

11 Luis Palma

On the left of the front three, Luis Palma could be brought into the starting XI to replace Hyun-jun Yang, who was deployed on the left flank against St Mirren.

The South Korean forward is on one goal and three assists in 24 league matches for Celtic so far this season, and failed to produce a goal or an assist last weekend.

Whereas, Palma, who was signed from Greek side Aris last summer, has chipped in with six goals and nine assists in 24 Premiership games for the Hoops.

This suggests that the Honduras international has more to offer than Yang at the top end of the pitch, as both a scorer and a creator of goals, and that is why Rodgers should make that change on the left flank as the fourth alteration to his starting XI.