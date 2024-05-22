Celtic know that they need to add a new goalkeeper to their squad in the upcoming transfer window to replace their current number one Joe Hart.

The Hoops star is set to retire at the end of the season, after the SFA Cup final on Saturday, after three years in Glasgow under Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers.

This will leave a vacant spot between the sticks for the Bhoys heading into the 2024/25 campaign, which is why they must dip into the market to find a new first-choice shot-stopper.

A new name has now entered the transfer speculation sphere as the Hoops are reportedly eyeing up a goalkeeper who is also set to be out of contract.

Celtic's interest in Bundesliga colossus

According to the Daily Mail, Rodgers is eyeing up a swoop to sign Wolfsburg shot-stopper Koen Casteels on a free transfer this summer to bolster his squad.

The report claims that the Belgium international is due to leave the German side upon the expiry of his contract later this year and this would allow Celtic to sign him for nothing.

It states, however, that the 31-year-old colossus has already held talks with Anderlecht over a potential return to his home country, which suggests that the Bhoys could face strong competition to land his signature.

The outlet reveals that Casteels is now one of many names on the list of targets Celtic have collated as they seek to replace Hart this summer, and this indicates that there is plenty of work going on behind the scenes to ensure that they get this signing right.

Whilst he may be one of a number of players on the club's radar, the soon-to-be free agent would be a dream first signing of the summer for Rodgers to make.

Why Koen Casteels would be a dream first signing

Firstly, the Wolfsburg titan is an experienced player who has been there and done it at the top level and would come in with less risk than a young and inexperienced option.

Casteels played 275 matches for the German side and racked up 283 Bundesliga appearances during his time with Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen, and Hoffenheim combined.

Along with his experience in a major European league that could help him to hit the ground running, the 31-year-old star also has the quality to come in as a potential upgrade on Hart.

Last 365 days (per 90) Joe Hart (Champions League) Koen Casteels (Bundesliga) Post-shot xG minus goals conceded -0.28 -0.03 Percentage of crosses stopped 1.2% 7.6% Defensive actions outside the penalty area 0.17 1.54 Average distance of defensive actions 5.9 yards 15.8 yards Save success rate 60.5% 67.5% Stats via FBref

As you can see in the table above, Casteels has performed better against xG as a shot-stopper and been far more dominant at coming off his line to deal with crosses and balls in behind his defence.

This suggests that Celtic would concede fewer goals, particularly in European competitions, with the Belgian titan between the sticks, both because of his shot-stopping ability and dominant handling of crosses.

The £66k-per-week colossus has, in fact, conceded 2.7 fewer goals than expected based on the post-shot xG against him across seven Bundesliga seasons with Wolfsburg, which shows that he has consistently been a fantastic shot-stopper who can bail out his defence.

Therefore, Casteels could be the dream first signing for Rodgers this summer due to his experience, his quality on the pitch, and the fact he would not cost a penny in transfer fees to sign.