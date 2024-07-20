After welcoming Kasper Schmeichel, Brendan Rodgers has now reportedly personally held talks with another Celtic target as the Bhoys look to continue their recent resurgence in the summer transfer window.

Celtic transfer news

All was quiet on the transfer front at Celtic Park. The Scottish Premiership champions seemed content with the squad which just secured a third consecutive league title before they finally burst into life to solve their goalkeeper problem. Having welcomed Viljami Sinisalo from Aston Villa, Celtic wasted no time finding competition and an outright No 1 to replace the retired Joe Hart - signing Premier League winner Schmeichel on a free deal.

Speaking to CelticTV after officially signing for the Scottish giants, Schmeichel said: “I am absolutely delighted to join Celtic and can’t wait to get started.

“Celtic is one of the world’s proper football clubs, a massive name and a place of real passion and success. Celtic is what football is all about.

“I know Brendan very well, too. He is a top manager and someone I can’t wait to work with again. I’m really looking forward to meeting up with the boys in America and start our work and then, of course, meet our fans who bring so much to Celtic. I will be doing all I can to keep Celtic on top and bring these brilliant supporters more and more success.”

Now, after finding their replacement for Hart, the Bhoys' transfer window looks unlikely to die down again. According to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Rodgers has now personally held talks with Michel-Ange Balikwisha in an attempt to convince the winger into a move away from Royal Antwerp amid recent talks.

Just 23 years old, Balikwisha could emerge as Celtic's first attacking boost of the summer before the transfer window slams shut at the end of next month.

Balikwisha can replace Oh

Following recent reports linking the forward with a summer move away from Scotland, Celtic may need to replace Hyeon-gyu Oh in the coming weeks by welcoming Balikwisha. The Antwerp left-winger, who can also play as a second-striker, has plenty of potential and could become the latest player to realise that potential under the guidance of Rodgers.

After ten goals and eight assists in all competitions for Royal Antwerp last season, Balikwisha has little to prove on the output front, and if Celtic lose Matt O'Riley as well as key depth in Oh this summer, goals could be of short supply. Following talks with Rodgers, the 23-year-old is certainly one to keep an eye on.