Celtic are in the market to add more additions to their first-team squad before the summer transfer window officially slams shut on Friday night.

The Hoops confirmed the departure of Matt O'Riley to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday and his move down south could spark a flurry of transfer activity from the club.

Brendan Rodgers has lost his talisman in the middle of the park and is now looking to bolster his options across the pitch before the end of the window.

23/24 Premiership Matt O'Riley Squad rank Sofascore rating 7.91 1st Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Big chances created 14 1st Key passes per game 2.5 1st Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Denmark international was instrumental for the Scottish giants at the top end of the pitch with his superb performances in the Premiership, as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

The Hoops have been linked with Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels, LAFC wizard Mateusz Bogusz, and Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen in the last few days.

However, a new target has now emerged for the Hoops as they are reportedly looking to bring a player back for a second spell at Parkhead...

Celtic interested in striker reunion

According to journalist Bobby Manzi, Rodgers is lining up a late swoop to sign Crystal Palace centre-forward Odsonne Edouard before the deadline.

The reporter claims that the Premiership champions are interested in signing the French number nine to bolster their attacking options in the coming days.

He states that the experienced forward could become available for a move this week if the Eagles complete a deal for Arsenal marksman Eddie Nketiah, who is said to be closing in on a move to Selhurst Park.

Palace would then have Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nketiah ahead of Edouard in the pecking order this season, which would open the door for the striker to move on before the window closes to go and find more regular game time elsewhere.

However, Manzi does not reveal whether Celtic would be interested in a permanent move or a loan deal for their former forward, who they sold to the Eagles in a £14m rising to £18.5m deal in 2021.

Rodgers must now push for the Hoops to get a deal over the line for the French ace as he could come in as an upgrade on Kyogo Furuhashi, who has been linked with a move away from Parkhead this month.

Why it could be time to cash in on Kyogo Furuhashi

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Premier League champions Manchester City are considering a late move to sign the Japan international from Parkhead.

It was claimed that Pep Guardiola is looking for a replacement for Julian Alvarez, who completed a switch to Atletico Madrid, and Kyogo has emerged as an option for the English giants.

The outlet added that it would take a fee of around £20m to convince the club to part ways with him, and it remains to be seen whether or not City are prepared to pay that amount of money for him.

This could be the perfect opportunity, if the Cityzens do come in with a firm offer, for Celtic to move Kyogo on and replace him with an upgrade, as his performances over the last 12 months or so suggest that he is a declining talent.

After an impressive 2022/23 campaign under Ange Postecoglou with the Scottish giants, the Japanese centre-forward has struggled for form since Rodgers came through the door last summer.

Kyogo Furuhashi 22/23 Premiership 23/24 Premiership Appearances 36 38 Goals 27 14 Big chances missed 16 24 Conversion rate 31% 14% Minutes per goal 86 179 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kyogo's finishing ability took a huge hit in the 2023/24 campaign, as he missed a staggering 24 'big chances' and only scored 14 goals.

The 29-year-old attacker has also started the current Premiership season with zero goals and a whopping five 'big chances' missed in just three appearances, which means that an upturn in form is not looking likely.

Therefore, now could be the best time for Celtic to cash in on him before his performances continue to decline and his value decreases, if he continues to struggle in front of goal.

Why Celtic should sign Odsonne Edouard

The Hoops should push to sign Edouard as a potential replacement for Kyogo this week as the French ace has the potential to come in as an upgrade for the club.

Bringing the 26-year-old striker back to Parkhead could be a coup for Rodgers, who worked with him during his first spell in Glasgow, as he showcased his finishing quality in the Premier League last season.

The Palace forward only started 17 of his 30 appearances in the division and racked up a tally of seven goals from an xG of 6.25, only missing six 'big chances'.

Edouard is a quality finisher who has proven his ability to make the most of the chances that come his way in one of Europe's major leagues, which suggests that he could thrive once again in a dominant Celtic team that creates plenty of opportunities.

During his time in Scotland, the £90k-per-week was a consistent threat in the final third and did not allow his form to drastically dip, as Kyogo has over the last 12 months.

As you can see in the image above, the French marksman enjoyed a terrific spell with the Hoops after his move from PSG in 2018, with 135 goal contributions in 179 appearances in all competitions.

Edouard, who was once hailed as a "powerful" forward by Rodgers, scored 40 goals in his last two full seasons in the Premiership before his move to the Premiership, an average of 20 per campaign, whilst Kyogo has only managed 14 goals in the division since the start of last term.

Therefore, the 26-year-old star could come in as an upgrade for Celtic because of his consistent and reliable finishing in front of goal, as proven by his form in Scotland and in England last season.