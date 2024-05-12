Celtic only need one more point to secure their third successive Scottish Premiership title after they won the Old Firm clash 2-1 at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Scottish giants are now six points clear at the top of the table with two matches left to play, which means that it would take a sensational collapse for them to miss out on the trophy now.

Brendan Rodgers' side secured all three points against Rangers in Glasgow at the weekend thanks to two first-half goals that ultimately settled the match.

Matt O'Riley opened the scoring with a terrific strike from just inside the box, finding the bottom right corner, before John Lundstram prodded a Daizen Maeda cross into his own net, with Cyriel Dessers then scoring a consolation goal for the away side.

Despite the terrific result and what it likely means for the remaining two matches, it was not a perfect performance by any stretch and two players could find themselves on the chopping block ahead of the trip to Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Rodgers must brutally ditch Kyogo Furuhashi from the starting XI, alongside compatriot Reo Hatate, after an underwhelming display from him on Sunday.

Why Reo Hatate should be dropped

The Japan international has struggled in the middle of the park in recent weeks and should be dropped down to the bench to provide another player, such as Tomoki Iwata or Paulo Bernardo, with a chance to shine.

In the last three Scottish Premiership games, the midfielder has lost possession a staggering 61 times and registered zero goals and one assist in that time, which means that he has given the ball away roughly 21 times per match on average.

Hatate, who only completed 71% of his attempted passes against Hearts, has been far too loose in his use of the ball, and this has prevented the Bhoys from having more control of games due to his constant turnovers back to the opposition.

The right-footed maestro has also let himself down out of possession in the last two games. Against Hearts and Rangers, the Japanese dud competed in 12 duels and won just two of them, which shows that opposition players have found it far too easy to get the better of him in physical battles in midfield.

Football Insider's Sean Fisher handed him a match rating of 4/10 against the Light Blues on Sunday, and described him as the 'weakest' link in the midfield, with Callum McGregor (7) and O'Riley (9) outscoring him on ratings.

As well as Hatate, Rodgers must ruthlessly drop Kyogo down to the bench for this week's trip to Kilmarnock after a no-show from the Japanese centre-forward.

Why Celtic should drop Kyogo Furuhashi

The Northern Irish manager decided to select the 29-year-old marksman from the start, and it was hardly a surprise given his superb career record against Rangers.

He had fired in seven goals in 12 Old Firm matches prior to the game on Sunday - better than one every other game on average - but was unable to add to that impressive tally.

Instead of continuing his superb run of form against the Light Blues, Kyogo put in an underwhelming performance that lacked impact in possession.

Kyogo Furuhashi Vs Rangers (11/05/24) Minutes played 71 Touches 19 Passes completed 6 Key passes 0 Shots 3 Goals 0 Big chances missed 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Japan international rarely touched the ball and did little with it when he did, ending the game with zero chances created and zero goals.

Joe Hart, Celtic's goalkeeper, even had more than twice as many touches (39) as the striker, which illustrates how little the forward got involved in the game as he produced a no-show at Parkhead.

The former Vissel Kobe star also missed his only 'big chance' of the match as Alistair Johnston slipped the ball into him in the box but the attacker could only rifle his effort straight at Jack Butland, rather than finding either of the corners.

Football Insider's Sean Fisher awarded him a dismal player rating of 3/10, citing his 'disappointing' and 'sloppy' performance, in the Old Firm clash.

Kyogo has had his struggles in front of goal throughout the campaign. He has missed 22 'big chances' and scored 13 goals in 36 league appearances so far.

The lightweight has been wasteful in the final third, with nine more 'big chances' missed than goals scored in the Scottish top-flight, and the upcoming clash with Kilmarnock - given that Celtic are almost over the line with the title - presents a chance to try out someone else.

The alternatives to Kyogo Furuhashi for Celtic

The obvious alternative to Kyogo is Norwich City loanee Adam Idah, who came off the bench to replace the Japanese striker against Rangers.

Signed on loan from the Canaries on deadline day at the start of February, the Republic of Ireland international has showcased his quality in front of goal in Scotland in recent months.

No current Celtic player has outperformed their xG (Expected Goals) by more than Idah's 1.25, with seven goals from 5.75 xG in the Premiership so far.

The 6 foot 3 marksman has averaged a goal every 74 minutes in the Scottish top-flight, with seven goals and two assists in 13 appearances and four starts.

Although the Norwich academy graduate did miss a 'big chance' off the bench against Rangers, it was one that he created for himself with a driving run and fantastic close control to generate a shooting chance on his weaker foot.

The other, more unlikely, alternative is South Korea international Hyeon-gyu Oh, who has not made an appearance for the first-team since the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock in February.

He has scored five goals in 20 Premiership appearances this term, missing five 'big chances' along the way, and has found himself as the third-choice option behind Kyogo and Idah.

It would, therefore, make more sense for the Irish centre-forward to come in to replace Kyogo on Wednesday night, as the 23-year-old outcast has not played for almost three months and could be lacking the required match sharpness to come straight back in as a starter up front.