Glasgow giants Celtic are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Scottish Premiership as they play host to Hibernian at Parkhead this evening.

The Hoops are top of the league and eight points clear of their closest rivals heading into tonight's matches, which means that their lead could stretch into double digits if results go their way, albeit having played one game more.

They have only won two of their last five outings in all competitions and one in their last three, with tonight's clash a chance to change that.

It was far from a perfect performance last time out against St. Johnstone as the hosts had a surprise lead at half time through a scrappy goal from close range by forward Diallang Jaiyesimi.

However, brilliant second half goals from Callum McGregor, who scored a terrific strike from range to make it 1-1, Matt O'Riley, and James Forrest secured all three points for the league leaders.

Brendan Rodgers and his side are now heading into a busy festive period of fixtures and could look to utilise his squad whilst dealing with any fitness and injury issues he has to contend with.

Celtic team news

The Bhoys head coach has revealed that Luis Palma is fine and available for selection after he appeared to come off with an injury on Sunday.

Rodgers has confirmed that the Honduras international, who has plundered four goals and five assists in seven Premiership starts, has not suffered a hamstring strain and that it was simply a case of cramp.

The Northern Irish tactician has also praised the competition within his squad and suggested that there will be opportunities for the players currently on the bench and out of the matchday squads to work their way into his thinking for a starting XI place.

Marco Tilio has only made one appearance for Celtic this season after dealing with an injury after his summer move and Rodgers has stated that he is back in training and fighting to get back into the mix.

Wingers Liel Abada and Daizen Maeda have also returned to training this week after their respective injuries but they could need to wait for future fixtures to be back in action as they look to return to full fitness after time away from the pitch.

With the potential inclusion of fringe players to deal with fixture congestion, Rodgers must now unleash Hyeon-gyu Oh from the start and move Kyogo Furuhashi to a new role in reaction to his recent poor form in front of goal.

Kyogo Furuhashi's season in numbers

The Japan international's performances under the Northern Irish boss have been disappointing in comparison to his showings under Ange Postecoglou over the previous two seasons.

Celtic's star forward won the PFA Scotland Men's Player of the Year award for the 2022/23 campaign as he plundered goals at an incredible rate.

Kyogo racked up 27 goals and two assists in 31 Premiership starts last term, having scored 12 times in 16 league starts the previous season, which was an average of one goal every 1.15 starts.

Statistic Kyogo in 22/23 Premiership (via Sofascore) Appearances 36 Sofascore rating 7.11 Goals 27 Assists Two Big chances missed 16

However, the 28-year-old marksman's form at the top end of the pitch as he has produced six goals in 15 league appearances and 14 starts during the current campaign.

This means that the Japanese ace has managed one goal every 2.33 starts on average in the Scottish top-flight so far this season for the Hoops.

It has not been down to a lack of service coming his way from his teammates, though, as the former Vissel Kobe star has missed seven 'big chances' in those 15 outings.

Kyogo scored 11 more goals than he missed 'big chances' last term, in comparison to having spurned one more chance than he has scored this time around.

He has only scored one goal in his last eight matches in all competitions and has not been able to offer physicality and a presence to make up for his lack of goals.

The Celtic whiz has lost 79% of his aerial duels and only won 1.6 duels - of any kind - in his 15 Premiership appearances throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

This shows that the 5 foot 7 centre-forward has not been able to provide a presence for Celtic at the top end of the pitch, which is why Rodgers could move him into a new role by unleashing Oh ahead of one of the midfielders.

The 6 foot 1 Celtic striker could lead the line and that would allow Kyogo to drop into a number ten or second striker role alongside or behind the South Korea international.

David Turnbull, who failed to score or create any chances from the start against St. Johnstone, could make way to open the space for a new-look front two to be formed.

Hyeon-gyu Oh's season in numbers

The 22-year-old whiz has only started one of his 12 Premiership appearances so far this season but has made a positive impact off the bench.

Oh has contributed with three goals and only missed three 'big chances' in those 12 outings, after a return of six goals in 16 matches and three starts during the second half of last term.

Crucially, though, he has been able to win 1.6 duels per match and 41% of his aerial battles - despite averaging 31 minutes per game, which is significantly less playing time than Kyogo's 73 minutes per clash.

This suggests that Oh, who has scored two goals in his last three league outings, could cause more problems for opposition defenders with his physicality and offer Celtic a better outlet to play up to when they are under pressure due to his strength and aerial ability.

The South Korean dynamo, who was once hailed as an "improving" talent by South Korean hero Jung-won Seo, could lead the line and do the dirty work to then allow Kyogo to float about and focus solely on doing damage when the ball drops in dangerous areas in-and-around the box.

Therefore, Rodgers could unleash the Japan international in a new role as a second striker or number ten by bringing Oh in to start as the team's number nine.