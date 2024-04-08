Celtic missed a huge opportunity to strengthen their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table as they were held to a 3-3 draw on Sunday.

The Hoops had a 2-0 and 3-2 lead during the match at Ibrox but failed to pick up all three points, which now means that their rivals can move to the top of the division if they win their game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday night.

First-half goals from Daizen Maeda, who blocked James Tavernier's clearance to find the back of the net, and Matt O'Riley, who dinked his penalty down the middle, put the Bhoys in a commanding position at the break.

However, Rangers pulled it back to 2-2 thanks to a penalty from captain James Tavernier and a deflected effort from substitute Abdallah Sima.

Adam Idah then stepped up to score off the bench to make it 3-2, before Rabbi Matondo's late equaliser, and Brendan Rodgers must finally unleash the forward from the start after his Old Firm impact.

Kyogo's performance against Rangers in numbers

Kyogo Furuhashi was selected to lead the line ahead of the Norwich City loanee but did not make a telling contribution during his time on the pitch.

The Japanese forward has now scored one goal in his last six Premiership appearances for Celtic, and should now be dropped to make way for Idah.

Kyogo Furuhashi Vs Rangers (07/04/2024) Minutes played 69 Goal contributions 0 Shots 3 Duels won 2 Pass accuracy 58% (7/12) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kyogo was wasteful in possession, with almost half of his passes going straight back to the opposition, and did not find the back of the net with any of his three efforts on goal.

Why Adam Idah must be unleashed

Idah, on the other hand, made a big Old Firm impact after he came on to replace the Japan international with just over 20 minutes left to play at Ibrox.

The Irish marksman showcased his physical presence at the top end of the pitch with four duels won out of six in 21 minutes, whilst Kyogo only won two in 69 minutes.

His strength and quality on the ball was on full display as he completed 100% (3/3) of his attempted dribbles and six of his nine attempted passes.

The big moment, as you can see in the clip below, of course, came just after Sima's equaliser as the 6 foot 3 striker brilliantly found the back of the net with a fantastic touch and finish in the box.

Whilst Matondo went on to make it 3-3, Idah's goal was still hugely important as it meant that Rangers did not have the chance to push on for a winner with the momentum they built from coming back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2.

The Ireland international, who has not started a league game since the 3rd of March against Hearts, must finally be unleashed from the start against St Mirren next time out.

Idah, who journalist Ryan McGinlay once claimed offers something "different", has scored six goals in nine league appearances for the Hoops, whilst Kyogo has one strike in his last six, and deserves another opportunity to shine from the start.