Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action once again as they play host to Hibernian at Parkhead this evening in the hope of securing a second successive victory.

Brendan Rodgers' side come into this clash off the back of a 3-1 win over St Johnstone on Sunday as they came from 1-0 down to secure all three points.

Second half goals from Callum McGregor, Matt O'Riley, and James Forrest won the match for the Hoops, who were trailing at half time.

Despite the win, it was far from a perfect performance from the Bhoys and Rodgers could look to make some alterations to his starting XI from the game.

With this in mind, the Northern Irish head coach must brutally ditch Hyun-jun Yang from the line-up and bring Michael Johnston in from the start.

Hyun-jun Yang's performance against St Johnstone in numbers

Speaking on Sky Sports' official coverage of the match, co-commentator Chris Sutton - a former Celtic centre-forward - described the South Korean winger's performance as "sloppy".

The pundit criticised Yang's poor touches and failure to control the ball, particularly after one incident where the ball bounced up and appeared to go between his legs before rolling out for an opposition throw.

Rodgers started him on the right flank but the 21-year-old lightweight was not able to make an impact at the top end of the pitch in the first half.

Yang only completed 68% (13/19) of his attempted passes and did not produce a single shot, 'big chance' created, or completed dribble in 45 minutes.

These statistics show that the forward was unable to make things happen in the final third and left a lot to be desired with his all-round play, which meant that he was not a reliable outlet for the side.

The summer signing, who lost three of his four ground duels, was withdrawn by Rodgers at half time and Johnston came on to replace him.

Johnston's performance against St Johnstone in numbers

Throughout the second half, the Ireland international caught the eye with an impressive display that should earn him a start ahead of Yang this evening.

Johnston produced one shot, one completed dribble, and two key passes in his 45 minutes on the pitch, which shows that he made a tangible impact at the top end of the pitch, albeit it did not lead to a goal or an assist for him.

The 24-year-old whiz, who was once hailed as a "throwback" winger by Joe Hart, also completed 100% of his 27 attempted passes and this shows that he was anything but sloppy with his use of the ball, in contrast to Yang.

Celtic's academy graduate provided an exciting, yet reliable, outlet down the flank with his impressive play in possession and should, therefore, be unleashed from the start against Hibernian.

Johnston is yet to start a Premiership match this season but has completed four dribbles, made three key passes, and created one 'big chance' in just three appearances as a substitute for the Hoops.

It is now time for Rodgers to ruthlessly ditch Yang in order to open up a space on the right flank for the 5 foot 9 wizard to start in the attack.