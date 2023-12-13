Celtic will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways this evening as they play host to Feyenoord at Parkhead in the Champions League.

This will be their final European outing of the campaign as the Hoops have already finished bottom of their group. They are five points behind tonight's opponents - who are in third - and are yet to win a game in the competition.

Brendan Rodgers' side have zero wins, one draw, and four defeats from their opening five group games and could look to end on a bang with a win over the Dutch side, instead of exiting Europe with a whimper and another loss.

The Scottish giants will be particularly motivated to produce a positive performance and result this evening after the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Celtic took the lead through Matt O'Riley but two goals in the last 15 minutes of the match from the hosts secured them a famous victory.

Rodgers may now want to make some alterations to his starting XI from that defeat and could be bolstered by the return of a couple of his key players.

Latest Celtic injury news

The Northern Irish head coach confirmed that central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers missed out against Kilmarnock due to a hamstring strain.

He suffered stiffness with the knock and the Hoops opted not to risk him in the Scottish Premiership clash, which opened the door for Nat Phillips to start.

However, Rodgers added that the former Tottenham Hotspur man was expected to be fine for this clash with Feyenoord and that looks to be the case.

The USA international has returned to training ahead of tonight's Champions League clash, as reported by Sky Sports in the video below.

Japan international Daizen Maeda is also back on the grass and could, therefore, be in contention to feature against the Dutch side in some capacity.

The 26-year-old forward has zero goals, one assist, and one red card in four Champions League appearances so far this season, to go along with two goals and two assists in 12 Premiership matches.

These statistics show that Maeda has not been not been an outstanding operator at the top end of the pitch for Celtic and, therefore, there is no urgent need to rush him back into the starting XI.

Whereas, Carter-Vickers is an excellent and consistently impressive performer at the back for the Scottish giants and should be instantly reinstated into the line-up this evening.

Rodgers must brutally ditch Phillips after his howler of a showing against Kilmarnock and bring the ex-Spurs titan into the XI alongside Ireland international Liam Scales.

Nat Phillips' performance against Kilmarnock in numbers

The on-loan Liverpool defender was selected ahead of fellow summer signings Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke and his performance failed to justify the selection.

Phillips looked uncomfortable on the ball throughout the match and often rushed his passes, which led to far too many cheap turnovers of possession.

The central defender lost the ball a staggering 20 times and only completed 80% of his attempted passes (80/100). He also failed to find a teammate with nine of his 14 long passes, which suggests that the quality of his passing left a lot to be desired.

Whereas, Scales only lost possession 13 times and completed 86% of his passes throughout the 90 minutes on the pitch on the left side of the pairing.

Alongside his lacklustre passing, Phillips also played a decisive role in Kilmarnock's impressive comeback as the centre-back converted a cross into his own net under no pressure.

He may have felt that a sliding clearance was needed in case Alistair Johnston did not cut it out at the back post but got it all wrong and diverted it past Joe Hart instead of away from danger.

Phillips has only started one Champions League match this season and was unable to impress against Lazio in a 2-1 defeat at Parkhead back in October.

The English defender made one clearance and failed to make a single block, tackle, or interception in 62 minutes on the pitch as he lost 100% (2/2) of his duels, along with a 0% (0/3) long pass success rate.

These statistics show that the former Bournemouth loanee was not able to impose himself on the Italian side and, once again, struggled with the ball at his feet.

His performances against both Kilmarnock and Lazio suggest that Rodgers should ditch him from the line-up for this clash with Feyenoord and instantly unleash Carter-Vickers in his place.

The statistics that show why Carter-Vickers should be unleashed

The USA international has been a largely reliable performer in both domestic and European competitions for the Scottish giants this season.

Carter-Vickers has started three of the club's five Champions League group stage matches and has showcased his defensive dominance with a duel success rate of 64%. This shows that opposition forwards have not found it easy to get the better of him in physical contests.

He has also only lost possession seven times per game on average and has completed 92% of his attempted passes in Europe this term.

This suggests that the American colossus, who was once dubbed "immense" by ex-Hoops ace Jackie McNamara, could provide far more quality than Phillips both in terms of what he is able to offer in and out of possession.

The aforementioned statistics show that Carter-Vickers is far more reliable on the ball and not as likely to gift it back to Feyenoord on a regular basis, which could help them to control the game and build up attacks from the back.

Celtic's £24k-per-week giant has also been in impressive form at Premiership level this season. He has completed 93% of his attempted passes and won an eye-catching 76% of his duels across ten appearances in the Scottish top-flight.

Taking all of these statistics into account, Rodgers must instantly unleash the towering defender from the start after his recovery from the hamstring injury that kept him out on Sunday.

This would result in Phillips dropping back down to the bench after the centre-back, who is due to return to Anfield next month, failed to grasp his opportunity against Kilmarnock.