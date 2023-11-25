Celtic return to Parkhead action today as they take on Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership in their first match out of the November international break.

The Hoops are currently top of the division and can move further clear of second place before their rivals play on Sunday, which could put extra pressure on them to perform.

Brendan Rodgers' side are coming into this match off the back of a sublime 6-0 drubbing of Aberdeen and they face Lazio in the Champions League shortly after today's clash.

Given some of his players were in action for their respective countries, the manager could offer chances to those who have not had much game time of late to rest some of his key men for the European clash.

With this in mind, Liam Scales - who started the win over Aberdeen - could come out after his 90 minutes for Ireland against the Netherlands during the break to provide him with a short rest and Gustaf Lagerbielke could finally be unleashed from the start.

Lagerbielke's last Celtic performance

As it happens, the Sweden international's last Celtic appearance came against today's opponents and the central defender dominated Motherwell with an impressive display at the back.

The £3m summer signing from Elfsborg started the 2-1 win away from Glasgow back at the end of September and caught the eye by winning six of his eight duels during the game.

He won 100% (2/2) of his battles on the ground and 66.7% (4/6) of his aerial contests, to go along with one clearance and two tackles for the Scottish giants.

Thelonius Bair was the starting number nine for the opposition and lost nine of his 11 duels throughout the match as he failed to provide a goal or an assist, which shows that Lagerbielke played a part in dominating the centre-forward by winning the majority of his battles.

Lagerbielke's season in numbers

The 23-year-old titan enjoyed a run out for the B Team earlier this month and those minutes could prepare him to be thrust back into first-team action against Motherwell today.

Lagerbielke has only played five Premiership matches since his move from Elfsborg over the summer but has shown glimpses of being capable of performing as a strong central defender for the club.

He has made 2.4 tackles and interceptions alongside 5.8 ball recoveries per match across those five outings, and is yet to make a single error that has led to a shot, goal, or penalty for the opposition.

His defensive work has been particularly impressive as Lagerbielke has won 70% of his duels, including 87% of his battles on the ground, and this shows that the young colossus has been able to adapt to the physicality of Scottish football with ease.

The £3m ace, who was hailed as an "exciting" talent by Rodgers, did, however, have a low moment as he was sent off against Feyenoord in the Champions League in September for two bookable offences.

Lagerbielke should not be judged on that one match, though, and this clash with Motherwell could be a great opportunity to provide him with a chance to remind the supporters of what he can do in defence.

Therefore, Rodgers must finally unleash the towering enforcer from the start to see if he can dominate today's opponents for the second time this season.