As the January transfer window approaches, Brendan Rodgers now personally wants Celtic to sign an attacking reinforcement worth as much as £5m next month, according to reports.

Celtic transfer news

Almost everything has gone to plan for the Bhoys so far this season. Rodgers' side sit top of the Scottish Premiership - 11 points clear of Rangers and nine clear of closest challengers Aberdeen with a game in hand - and just defeated their Old Firm rivals in dramatic fashion to win the Scottish League Cup. Following Danilo's late equaliser, Celtic were forced into extra time and then penalties, which they won 5-4 to secure the silverware.

Having also impressed in the Champions League at times this season, things could be about to get even better for the Scottish champions when the January transfer window arrives. If the gap between the Bhoys and Old Firm rivals Rangers is too much for the Gers to handle now, then the winter window could blow them out of the water.

According to The Daily Mail, Rodgers now personally wants Celtic to sign Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp in the January transfer window in a deal that may be worth £5m, which could see the Bhoys re-open talks with the winger's representatives after discussions took place in the summer.

It looked as though the Bhoys were in for Balikwisha in the summer before an ill-timed injury struck to bring an abrupt end to any potential move. Now back from a lengthy absence, however, the 23-year-old could finally get his move.

Given recent rumours that Premier League sides are keeping an eye on Nicolas Kuhn too, adding an attacking reinforcement wouldn't exactly be unwise from Celtic.

"Amazing" Balikwisha could replace Kuhn

With Celtic yet to get their answer as to whether Kuhn will be able to resist the chance to swap Scotland for the Premier League, signing Balikwisha as the potential heir to the winger's current attacking throne would instantly ease any fears around struggling to replace his star power.

Still just 23 years old, the Belgian has been at the centre of praise over the last year, with Ben Mattinson going as far as saying that he'd have been an "amazing" replacement for Crysensio Summerville at Leeds United last season. Now, six months later, it's Celtic who could benefit from his highly-rated talent.

After scoring 10 goals and assisting a further eight in all competitions for Royal Antwerp last season, Balikwisha must pick up where he left off now back fit and firing on all cylinders, before possibly getting his potential move next month.