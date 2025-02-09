Following the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi in the January transfer window, Brendan Rodgers is now reportedly driving Celtic's summer move to sign a replacement for the forward in the summer.

Celtic transfer news

The Bhoys may have been forced to bid farewell to Kyogo last month, but they certainly earned a reward for their sacrifice - welcoming star forward Jota back to the club less than two years after he swapped Scotland for the Saudi Pro League. With plenty of making up to do, it's fair to say that he got off to the perfect start by scoring on his second debut in a recent 3-1 victory over Motherwell.

Those at Celtic Park may not stop there with attacking improvements though, as they look to replace the goals of Kyogo when the summer transfer window arrives.

Following a relatively quiet transfer window which saw just Jota and Jeffrey Schlupp arrive on loan from Crystal Palace, the Scottish giants may yet aim to steal the headlines ahead of the next campaign.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Rodgers is now personally driving Celtic's move to sign Mathias Kvistgaarden in the summer transfer window having been left unhappy by the club's failure to replace Kyogo in January.

A long-term target, Celtic could finally get their man when the summer arrives in what would end their search for his signature at last. The 22-year-old has certainly got the credentials to replace Kyogo, with an impressive goalscoring record speaking for itself.

Seemingly destined for Scotland following such continuous links, Kvistgaarden could now take that record to a bigger stage and one he could share with Jota to form quite the partnership.

"Crazy" Kvistgaarden can replace Kyogo

Whilst replacing Kyogo will be no easy task, 10 goals in 15 games so far this season suggests that Kvistgaarden is the man that Celtic should be chasing to do exactly that this summer. With such a record, the young Dane has found himself at the centre of praise from football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who described his form as "crazy" last season.

Of course, as already mentioned that "crazy form" has only continued in the current campaign and doesn't look destined to come to an end anytime soon - whether that be at Brondby or, indeed, Celtic next season.

Given that Kyogo is already 30 years old - eight years the senior of Kvistgaarden - welcoming a younger replacement is far from a bad idea, either. In the space of two moves, Celtic could have both Jota and a rising star in the Danish forward to spearhead Rodgers towards another Scottish Premiership title next season.