Celtic ensured that they will end the weekend at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 3-0 win over St Mirren at Parkhead on Saturday.

Their closest rivals, who will still have a game in hand by the end of play on Sunday, can only move to within one point of the Hoops, which means that their place at the summit is safe for now.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who shipped three goals to Rangers in the 3-3 draw last weekend, managed to secure a clean sheet whilst showcasing their attacking quality with a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Reo Hatate's outrageous finish with the outside of his boot and Kyogo Furuhashi's header put Celtic 2-0 up by the hour-mark, before substitute Adam Idah nodded in a third for the Scottish giants.

Rodgers must now finally unleash the Ireland international from the start after yet another impressive impact off the bench from the Norwich City loanee, as he could strike fear into opposition defences alongside Kyogo in the final third.

Adam Idah's impact against St Mirren

The 6 foot 3 marksman came on with 18 minutes left to play and that was all that he needed to find the back of the net against St Mirren on Saturday.

Idah did not get many opportunities to get involved in the match as Celtic stroked the ball about and saw out the game for the most part, but was efficient with what he did have to work with.

The Irishman had one shot on target, which was his goal, and completed 100% (4/4) of his attempted passes, whilst he did not lose possession a single time in 18 minutes.

His positioning was perfect in the box to be the first to react to Zac Hemmings' save from close range to head the ball over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net for Celtic's third on the day.

Idah, standing at 6 foot 3, offers a physical outlet for Celtic and can occupy opposition defenders with his presence in a way that Kyogo cannot, whilst also having the quality to score and assist goals on a regular basis in the Premiership.

Rodgers could, however, unleash the pair of them with the Japan international dropping into a number ten or second striker role behind the Norwich academy graduate, which would allow him to avoid as many physical battles and focus on getting shots off to score.

Kyogo Furuhashi's season in numbers

The 29-year-old striker scored his 11th league goal of the season when he met Alistair Johnston's cross to head the ball into the back of the net against St Mirren.

It has been a difficult season for the former Vissel Kobe star, though, as his finishing has left a lot to be desired at times, with plenty of wasteful performances in the final third.

In fact, no other Celtic player has underperformed their xG (Expected Goals) by more than Kyogo. He has scored 11 goals from an xG of 15.4, which is an underperformance of 4.4 - 1.35 more than the second-worst finisher in the squad, which is Daizen Maeda with five goals from 8.05 xG.

23/24 Premiership Kyogo Furuhashi Appearances 33 Goals 11 Big chances missed 21 Minutes per goal 200 Shots per game 2.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kyogo has missed a staggering 21 'big chances' to contribute to his significant xG underperformance, and has scored once every 200 minutes in the league on average.

The experienced forward has also struggled in other areas of his performance, with a pass accuracy of 67% - the second-lowest in the entire squad - and a duel success rate of 40%.

This suggests that he has been wasteful in possession with his poor passing, along with his lacklustre finishing, and has not offered a physical presence at the top end of the pitch as opposition defenders have found it too easy to get the better of him.

He could, therefore, benefit from playing in a slightly deeper role with less responsibility with his back to goal, which could improve his pass accuracy, as he would not have centre-backs right up on his back to disrupt his passes.

Why Adam Idah should finally be unleashed

Idah should finally be unleashed to play with Kyogo, who would then drop into a second striker role, as the Ireland international has been in fantastic form off the bench since the international break.

Firstly, the giant centre-forward came on as a substitute in the 3-0 win away at Livingston at the end of March and registered an assist, with a crisp set for Matt O'Riley to find the back of the net.

Then, Idah came on against Rangers at Ibrox last weekend and may have thought that he had scored the winning goal with a fantastic strike - taking a superb touch before rifling a low effort past Jack Butland - to put his side 3-2 up, only for Rabbi Matondo to equalise in stoppage-time.

The Norwich loanee then made it two goals and one assist in his last three substitute appearances with his close-range header against St Mirren on Saturday.

23/24 Premiership Adam Idah Appearances 10 Starts 4 Goals 7 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 65 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Idah has been lethal for Celtic since his move to the club on loan from the Canaries on deadline day, with a goal every 65 minutes on average - compared to Kyogo's one every 200 minutes.

The £23k-per-week star, who was hailed as "sensational" by Chris Sutton earlier this season, has scored seven goals from 5.24 xG, and no other Celtic player has outperformed their xG by more than his 1.76.

Along with his terrific finishing skills, the impressive attacker has also showcased his physicality with a duel success rate of 52%, which includes a 69% aerial battle success rate.

This shows that he brings a physical presence in the number nine position that Kyogo, who has lost 75% of his aerial duels in the Premiership this season, does not.

Rodgers must finally unleash Idah, who has not started a league game since the 3rd of March, to form a dynamic duo with the Japan international next time out in the league, after the cup clash with Aberdeen next weekend.